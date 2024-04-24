Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: Chance to get 100% bonus diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: In Garena Free Fire MAX, players must know that to get their hands on in-game items such as skins, weapons, gloo walls, bundles, emotes, and more through the shop, diamonds and gold play a crucial part. That said, diamonds are very rarely offered during regular gameplay, with the only way other way of getting them by purchasing them with real money. In the pursuit of diamonds, players can try various avenues, such as the in-game Top-Up Centre, which caters to players by rolling out special events called Top-Up events. Now, a new Top-Up event has been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX which promises up to 100% bonus diamonds! Let us take a closer look.

What are Top-Up events in Garena Free Fire MAX?

In Top-Up events in Garena Free Fire MAX, players are required to make diamond purchases which makes them eligible for free rewards. To purchase diamonds and win freebies, they simply need to visit the Top-Up section on the game's homepage and choose the amount of diamonds they wish to purchase. With the new 100% Bonus Top-Up event, players can get up to 100% bonus diamonds!

On the purchase of 100 diamonds, they can get 100 more for free. Similarly, spending 300 diamonds can get players 200 free diamonds, while getting 1000 diamonds requires purchasing 1000 of them from the in-game store.

However, If you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but still want to get your hands on freebies, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 24 below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24

FYHR56YR56G5R6FT

FGJ487XE6GDRT9G3

FNYJ8X55GRTHY14G

FR6YHR67HY5TRY43

FH87KJHG19EMBRF3

FHY5R6Y5R6GYDFCY

F98J1G4E8FE27ERA

F6UJHB49S1GVTEGR

F6HJXUYT2I1DRFRY

F9C8IU2Q2Q54E1FH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!