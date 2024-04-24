 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: Chance to get 100% bonus diamonds | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: Want to get your hands on free diamonds? A new Top-Up event has been introduced! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 24 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 24 2024, 09:45 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 24 offer players a chance to get their hands on free in-game items.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: In Garena Free Fire MAX, players must know that to get their hands on in-game items such as skins, weapons, gloo walls, bundles, emotes, and more through the shop, diamonds and gold play a crucial part. That said, diamonds are very rarely offered during regular gameplay, with the only way other way of getting them by purchasing them with real money. In the pursuit of diamonds, players can try various avenues, such as the in-game Top-Up Centre, which caters to players by rolling out special events called Top-Up events. Now, a new Top-Up event has been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX which promises up to 100% bonus diamonds! Let us take a closer look.

What are Top-Up events in Garena Free Fire MAX?

In Top-Up events in Garena Free Fire MAX, players are required to make diamond purchases which makes them eligible for free rewards. To purchase diamonds and win freebies, they simply need to visit the Top-Up section on the game's homepage and choose the amount of diamonds they wish to purchase. With the new 100% Bonus Top-Up event, players can get up to 100% bonus diamonds!

On the purchase of 100 diamonds, they can get 100 more for free. Similarly, spending 300 diamonds can get players 200 free diamonds, while getting 1000 diamonds requires purchasing 1000 of them from the in-game store.

However, If you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but still want to get your hands on freebies, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 24 below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24

FYHR56YR56G5R6FT

FGJ487XE6GDRT9G3

FNYJ8X55GRTHY14G

FR6YHR67HY5TRY43

FH87KJHG19EMBRF3

FHY5R6Y5R6GYDFCY

F98J1G4E8FE27ERA

F6UJHB49S1GVTEGR

F6HJXUYT2I1DRFRY

F9C8IU2Q2Q54E1FH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

