Tecno Spark Go 2024 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Tecno Spark Go 2024 Tecno Spark Go 2024 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹7,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 32 GB Display 6.62 inches (16.81 cm) Processor Unisoc T606 Rear Camera 13 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 3 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

The starting price for the Tecno Spark Go 2024 in India is Rs. 7,999. This is the Tecno Spark Go 2024 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Tecno Spark Go 2024 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Unisoc T606

Rear Camera 13 MP

Front Camera 8 MP

Display 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh Battery Capacity 5100 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Sensor CMOS image sensor

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 4138 x 3096 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Pixel Density 267 ppi

Screen Size 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD General Brand Tecno

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date February 8, 2024 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Chipset Unisoc T606

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G57

RAM 3 GB

CPU Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 12 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 32 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

