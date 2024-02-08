Elevate Your Valentine's Day with Sony's Tech-Savvy Gifts including wireless earbuds, headphones and more
Ignite passion this Valentine's Day with Sony's latest tech offerings, from immersive noise-canceling earbuds, headphones to vlogging-ready cameras and powerful Bluetooth speakers. Explore five top picks designed to delight your special someone and make this holiday unforgettable.
Products included in this article
20% OFF22% OFF12% OFF
Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth, in-Ear Headphones with Microphone, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life and Quick Charge, Works with iOS & Android, Multi-Point - Black
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Black
Sony Alpha Zv-E1 Full-Frame Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Vlog Digital Zoom Camera (Body Only)| Made for Creators | 12.1 Mp | Artificial Intelligence Based Autofocus | 4K 120P Recording – Black
Sony PlayStation VR2 (PlayStation 5)
List of Best Selling ProductsSee List
Hide List
B0C33XXS56-1
First Published Date: 08 Feb, 08:51 IST
Tags: sony
71707346097070
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS