 Elevate Your Valentine's Day with Sony's Tech-Savvy Gifts including wireless earbuds, headphones and more | Photos
Home Photos Elevate Your Valentine's Day with Sony's Tech-Savvy Gifts including wireless earbuds, headphones and more

Elevate Your Valentine's Day with Sony's Tech-Savvy Gifts including wireless earbuds, headphones and more

Ignite passion this Valentine's Day with Sony's latest tech offerings, from immersive noise-canceling earbuds, headphones to vlogging-ready cameras and powerful Bluetooth speakers. Explore five top picks designed to delight your special someone and make this holiday unforgettable.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 08:51 IST
Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
1. Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: Elevate your music experience with these top-notch earbuds featuring unparalleled noise cancellation, premium sound quality, and a snug fit. Perfect for the music enthusiast seeking tranquility in their tunes. Priced at Rs. 24,990. 

Products included in this article

20% OFF
Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth, in-Ear Headphones with Microphone, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life and Quick Charge, Works with iOS & Android, Multi-Point - Black
(1,596)
₹23,990 ₹29,990
Buy now
22% OFF
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Black
(11,520)
₹26,990 ₹34,990
Buy now
12% OFF
Sony Alpha Zv-E1 Full-Frame Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Vlog Digital Zoom Camera (Body Only)| Made for Creators | 12.1 Mp | Artificial Intelligence Based Autofocus | 4K 120P Recording – Black
(9)
₹188,052 ₹214,990
Buy now
Sony PlayStation VR2 (PlayStation 5)
(2)
₹57,998
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth, in-Ear Headphones with Microphone, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life and Quick Charge, Works with iOS & Android, Multi-Point - Black 4/5 ₹ 23,990
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Black 4.5/5 ₹ 26,990
Sony Alpha Zv-E1 Full-Frame Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Vlog Digital Zoom Camera (Body Only)| Made for Creators | 12.1 Mp | Artificial Intelligence Based Autofocus | 4K 120P Recording – Black 3.4/5 ₹ 188,052
Sony PlayStation VR2 (PlayStation 5) 3/5 ₹ 57,998
Hide List
1/5 1. Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: Elevate your music experience with these top-notch earbuds featuring unparalleled noise cancellation, premium sound quality, and a snug fit. Perfect for the music enthusiast seeking tranquility in their tunes. Priced at Rs. 24,990. 
B0C33XXS56-1
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones
2. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: Opt for the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for your Valentine, offering supreme noise cancellation powered by Sony's latest Integrated Processor V1. Convenient touch controls and compatibility with voice assistants ensure seamless usage. Available at Rs. 29,990. 
image caption
2/5 2. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: Opt for the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for your Valentine, offering supreme noise cancellation powered by Sony's latest Integrated Processor V1. Convenient touch controls and compatibility with voice assistants ensure seamless usage. Available at Rs. 29,990. 
B09XS7JWHH-2
Sony Alpha ZV-E1 Camera
3. Sony Alpha ZV-E1 Camera: Ideal for budding content creators, the ZV-E1 camera is tailored for vlogging with its compact design, large grip, and vari-angle LCD screen. Capture crystal-clear audio with the built-in microphone, making every video a masterpiece. It is priced at Rs. 188,990. 
image caption
3/5 3. Sony Alpha ZV-E1 Camera: Ideal for budding content creators, the ZV-E1 camera is tailored for vlogging with its compact design, large grip, and vari-angle LCD screen. Capture crystal-clear audio with the built-in microphone, making every video a masterpiece. It is priced at Rs. 188,990. 
B0CCP79GQS-3
PlayStation VR2
4. PlayStation VR2: Take gaming to new heights with the PlayStation VR2, delivering an immersive experience with stunning visuals, 3D audio, and innovative PS VR2 Sense technology when paired with a PlayStation 5 console. It is priced at Rs. 57,999. 
image caption
4/5 4. PlayStation VR2: Take gaming to new heights with the PlayStation VR2, delivering an immersive experience with stunning visuals, 3D audio, and innovative PS VR2 Sense technology when paired with a PlayStation 5 console. It is priced at Rs. 57,999. 
B0CPFLL79T-4
SRS-XV800 Bluetooth Speaker
5. SRS-XV800 Bluetooth Speaker: Bring the party anywhere with the SRS-XV800 X-series speaker, offering powerful sound and integrated lights synchronized to the music. Enjoy uninterrupted music playback with its impressive 25-hour battery life. Get it for Rs. 49,990.
image caption
5/5 5. SRS-XV800 Bluetooth Speaker: Bring the party anywhere with the SRS-XV800 X-series speaker, offering powerful sound and integrated lights synchronized to the music. Enjoy uninterrupted music playback with its impressive 25-hour battery life. Get it for Rs. 49,990.
First Published Date: 08 Feb, 08:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
FTC Dings Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs in Court
GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets