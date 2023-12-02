Top camera phones under 40000: Vivo V29 Pro to Realme 11 Pro+, check out the top 10

In recent years, the prices of flagship-class smartphones have soared, reaching a point where spending over Rs. 70000 on the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Google Pixel models is not uncommon. However, for those with a more modest budget, the good news is that you can still enjoy nearly identical performance, features, and style for less than half the price. The sub-Rs. 40000 category is brimming with options, and some of the recently released models in this price range even boast features that are yet to be seen in more expensive flagships.

If you have a budget of up to Rs. 40000, you can acquire a phone that excels in all aspects without compromising on camera quality, battery life, or modern conveniences. Here, we present some of the top picks for the best smartphones priced below Rs. 40000.

1. Vivo V29 Pro

The V29 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 and houses a 4600mAh battery that supports up to 80W of fast charging. It is available in two variants - 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB of storage. Powering the smartphone is the Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SOC paired with the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. In the optics department, the V29 Pro boasts a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP wide-angle camera. The front-facing camera is an impressive 50MP, capable of handling all your selfie and video calling needs.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0CNLNG3K3-1

2. Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) stands out with impressive camera capabilities, featuring a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor. The primary sensor supports both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Additionally, it comes packed with features such as Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode, enhancing the overall photography experience. Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

B0CBYV1BKH-2

3. Samsung Galaxy F54

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. Powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 5nm processor, the phone runs on the latest One UI 5.1, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless navigation. On the camera front, the Galaxy F54 5G boasts a 108 MP (OIS) No Shake primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The front camera is a 32 MP selfie camera, and the smartphone features camera enhancements such as Night Mode, Auto Night Mode, and AI-based Multi-frame processing.

B0CCMVQZM3-3

4. Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.5-inch pOLED panel offering Full-HD resolution and a refreshing 144Hz rate. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC and coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x, the Edge 40 boasts being the 'world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68' tag. It's an ideal choice for users who want a sleek phone with a user experience similar to stock Android.

B0CLH5JJFB-4

5. Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a departure from previous Pixel A-series models. Powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, the Pixel 7a comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and various global positioning systems. The smartphone boasts a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) port on the bottom.

6. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It delivers smooth performance with a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. The back features a triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a third sensor.

B0C7C1JGQL-5

7. Moto G84

The Moto G84 catches attention with its unique vegan leather back and vibrant colors. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, which users can expand. The 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth daily use. An impressive 50-megapixel main camera with OIS is part of its standout features. The 5,000mAh battery supports 33W charging, and the phone provides a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and Motorola's clean Android UI.

8. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, with its glass back and 120Hz AMOLED display, enters the premium category. It features a 200-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with 120W fast charging support for the 5000mAh battery.

B0BRVJ54ZP-6

9. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 11 Pro+ comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+). Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, it offers 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, it boasts a 5000mAh non-removable battery with proprietary fast charging. The phone features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 200-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The Realme 11 Pro+ runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and packs 256GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via a microSD card. The phone accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards, measuring 161.60 x 73.90 x 8.70mm and weighing 189.00 grams. It was launched in City of the Rising Sun, City of Green Fields, and Starry Night Black colors.

B0C78J56DW-7

10. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display and is driven by an Octa-Core processor. Its triple rear camera, featuring a 50 MP main camera, captures impressive shots. It runs on Android 13, providing a smooth multitasking experience with up to 16GB RAM, enhanced by RAM Plus. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and AI Power management, ensuring long-lasting power.

B0BS17HY8N-8

If you're in the market for a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank, these options under Rs. 40000 deliver a compelling combination of performance, camera capabilities, and modern features.