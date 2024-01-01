8 best smartphones under 15000: From Redmi, realme to Samsung, check out these devices

8 best smartphones under 15000: Do you want to buy a smartphone that carries high-end features but you have a low budget? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Here is a list of 8 best smartphones under 15000, which have some amazing features even in this affordable segment. These smartphones include models like Redmi 13C 5G, realme narzo N53, Samsung Galaxy M13, and more. Check out the list below: Products included in this article 21% OFF Redmi 13C 5G (Startrail Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G | 90Hz Display 14% OFF realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 8GB+128GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slimmest Phone in Segment | 90 Hz Smooth Display (11,798) 33% OFF Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus (30,486) 36% OFF realme narzo N55 (Prime Black, 6GB+128GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Super High-res 64MP Primary AI Camera (10,372) 33% OFF OPPO A18 (Glowing Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 6.56" HD 90Hz Waterdrop Display | 5000 mAh Battery with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers (47) 37% OFF Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core Processor | 5000 mAh Battery | 13MP Dual Camera (16,469) 13% OFF realme narzo 60X 5G（Stellar Green, 4GB, 128GB Storage） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge (5,532) 33% OFF Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Blue, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware) (6,309)

Benefits of smartphones under 15000

1- Affordability: You can get a wide range of features in these smartphones that too at a lower cost.

2-Design: These smartphones have robust design and display.

3. Battery: These smartphones come with a great battery life and charge-up in quite less time.

4. AI camera: some of these smartphones under 15000 also come with AI camera setup that will appeal to the tech buffs.

1. Redmi 13C 5G

The first on the list of 8 best smartphones under 15000 is the Redmi 13C 5G. This smartphone boasts an impressive array of features that make it a standout in the smartphone market. The Redmi 13C 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G System on Chip (SoC). This robust processor ensures swift and efficient performance, allowing users to navigate seamlessly between applications and enjoy a lag-free multitasking experience. It features 8GB of RAM, including 4GB dedicated to virtual memory.

The device sports a sizable 6.74-inch HD+ display, boasting a refresh rate of 90Hz. This not only contributes to smoother animations and scrolling but also enhances the overall visual experience. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, providing durability and resilience against daily wear and tear. With a brightness of 600 nits in High Brightness mode, the screen ensures clear visibility even in challenging lighting conditions.

The Redmi 13C 5G comes with 50MP AI dual-camera setup. The primary sensor, with an impressive f/1.8 aperture and 4-in-1 super pixel technology, excels in capturing detailed and vibrant images. The camera supports various modes, including Photo, Portrait, Night, Video, 50MP mode, Time-lapse, Classic film filters, Frame, HDR, Google Lens integration, and Voice Shutter functionality. This versatile camera system empowers users to unleash their creativity and capture moments in various scenarios.

The Redmi 13C 5G prioritizes user security with its Fast Side fingerprint sensor. This feature not only ensures swift and secure access to the device but also adds a layer of convenience for users who prefer biometric authentication.

The device is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, providing ample power to keep up with the demands of modern smartphone usage. The design philosophy of the Redmi 13C 5G combines aesthetics with functionality. The Startrail Green color option adds a touch of elegance and uniqueness to the device, making it visually appealing.

Processor: Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC

Storage: 8GB of RAM including 4GB virtual

Display: 6.74 inch HD+ 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection

Camera: 50MP AI Dual camera

Fast Side fingerprint: Yes

Battery: 5000mAh Battery

2. realme narzo N53

The realme narzo N53 comes with an impressive 8GB of dynamic RAM. This smartphone is accompanied by a generous 128GB of internal storage, the device ensures ample space for storing favorite apps, photos, and files, enhancing the overall user experience.

One of the standout features of the narzo N53 is its 33W SUPERVOOC technology, enabling lightning-fast charging and minimizing downtime. Bid farewell to prolonged charging sessions as this innovative technology swiftly prepares the device for action, allowing users to stay powered up for extended durations.

This smartphone boasts a slim and sleek design at just 7.49mm.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP AI camera, capable of capturing stunning and detailed photos. Powered by AI technology, the camera intelligently recognizes scenes, enhancing the overall photography skills of users and bringing memories to life in vibrant detail.

The narzo N53 prioritizes longevity with its massive 5000mAh battery, eliminating the need for frequent recharging. Users can indulge in prolonged sessions of entertainment, gaming, and browsing without the constant worry of running out of battery power.

Storage: 8GB dynamic RAM, 128 GB ROM

Battery: 33W SUPERVOOC technology, 5000mAh battery

Design: 7.49mm design

Camera: high-resolution 50MP AI camera

3. Samsung Galaxy M13

The next on the list of best smartphones under 15000 is the Samsung Galaxy M13. It is powered by a robust 6000mAh lithium-ion battery, ensuring extended usage without the constant need for recharging. The device comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device itself and a 6-month warranty for in-box accessories, including batteries, starting from the date of purchase.

Flexibility is a key feature of the Galaxy M13, offering users the option to enjoy up to 12GB of RAM with RAM Plus functionality. It is paired with a spacious 64GB internal memory and expandable up to an impressive 1TB. The device provides ample storage for apps, media, and more. The dual SIM (Nano) capability further enhances user convenience.

The camera setup on the Galaxy M13 is noteworthy, featuring a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple configuration. The true 50MP (F1.8) main camera, along with a 5MP (F2.2) and a 2MP (F2.4) lens, captures detailed and vibrant images. The 8MP (F2.2) front camera ensures impressive selfies.

Running on Android 12 with One UI Core 4, the device is powered by a potent Octa-Core Processor. The 16.72 centimeters (6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and 401 PPI delivers a visually immersive experience with 16M color reproduction.

Battery: 6000mAh lithium-ion battery

Storage: Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB,

Dual Sim (Nano): Yes

Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup- True 50MP (F1.8) main camera +5MP(F2.2)+ 2MP (F2.4), 8MP (F2.2) front cam

OS: Android 12, One UI Core 4 with a powerful Octa Core Processor

Display: 6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 401 PPI with 16M color

4. realme narzo N55

The realme narzo N55 comes with 33W SUPERVOOC charging, and a 5000mAh battery from 0-50% in an astonishing 29 minutes. The camera prowess of the narzo N55 is highlighted by its Super High-res 64MP primary AI camera. This smartphone is Capable of capturing crisp and clear shots in any scenario. This flagship-grade camera incorporates ProLight Imaging technology, setting a benchmark for low-light performance in its segment.

You can enjoy up to 12GB of Dynamic RAM. This includes 6GB of onboard RAM coupled with an additional 6GB of Dynamic RAM, ensuring seamless performance even during resource-intensive tasks.

The device boasts a generous 6.72-inch Full screen display featuring a center punch-hole design. With a 90Hz ultra-smooth refresh rate, 680nits of peak brightness, and an impressive 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, the narzo N55 offers a visually immersive experience.

At just 7.89mm thin, the device feels comfortable to hold and is light enough for easy portability. This can be the best smartphone under 15000.

With fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging, the realme narzo N55 charges up the massive 5000mAh battery from 0-50% in just 29 minutes, making your life super convenient and stress free.

Camera: Super High-res 64MP primary AI camera

Storage: 12GB of Dynamic RAM made up from up to 6GB of onboard RAM and up to an additional 6GB of Dynamic RAM

Display: Large 6.72 inch Full-screen display, 90Hz ultra smooth refresh rate, 680nits of peak brightness, and 91.4% screen-to-body ratio.

Design: 7.89mm thin

5. OPPO A18

Another one on the list of 8 best smartphones under 15000 is the OPPO A18. It boasts a substantial 5000mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without the constant need for recharging.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 8MP + 2MP Bokeh Rear AI Camera, which delivers nuanced and artistic shots. The 5MP Front Camera ensures sharp and vibrant selfies, adding a touch of finesse to the overall camera system.

The 6.56-inch HD 90Hz Waterdrop Display offers a seamless and fluid viewing experience. With a resolution of 1612x720 pixels, the display captures vivid details, making multimedia consumption and gaming a joy. The inclusion of a Side Fingerprint Sensor adds a layer of convenience and security to the device.

Under the hood, the OPPO A18 boasts 4GB RAM, with an option for RAM expansion up to 4GB, ensuring smooth multitasking. The 64GB ROM provides ample space for apps and files, with the flexibility of expansion up to 1TB. The Dual SIM Slot further enhances connectivity options for users seeking flexibility in managing their communication needs, making it the best smartphone under 15000.

Battery: Large 5000 mAh Battery

Camera: 8MP + 2MP Bokeh Rear AI Camera | 5MP Front Camera

Display; 6.56 HD 90Hz Waterdrop Display with 1612x720 pixels

Side Fingerprint Sensor: yes

Storage : 4GB RAM (+ RAM expansion up to 4GB), 64 GB ROM, Expandable Upto 1TB

SIM: Dual SIM Slot

6.

Samsung Galaxy M04

The sixth on the list of the best smartphones under 15000 is Samsung Galaxy M04. This smartphone boasts 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable to 8GB with RAM Plus. The device ensures a seamless and responsive user experience. Fueling its performance is the MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core Processor clocked at 2.3GHz, operating on the dynamic Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1.

The camera system is a standout feature, featuring a 13MP+2MP Dual setup. The True 13MP (F2.2) main camera, along with a 2MP (F2.4) lens, captures detailed shots, while the 5MP (F2.2) front camera ensures crisp and vibrant selfies.

The Galaxy M04 sports a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, offering 720 x 1600 pixels and 269 PPI. The vibrant display, enhanced by 16M colors, provides an immersive visual experience, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Powering the device is a robust 5000mAh lithium-ion battery, ensuring prolonged usage on a single charge. Samsung stands behind the device's reliability with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and a 6-month warranty for in-box accessories, including batteries, from the date of purchase.

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz

OS: Android 12,One UI Core 4.1

Camera: 13MP+2MP Dual camera setup- True 13MP (F2.2) main camera + 2MP (F2.4), 5MP (F2.2) front came

Display: 6.5-inch) LCD, HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 269 PPI with 16M color

Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery

7. realme narzo 60X 5G

The seventh on the list of best smartphones under 15000 is realme narzo 60X 5G, in Stellar Green, offers a seamless user experience with its powerful features. This smartphone boasts a 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, you can achieve a 50% battery in just 30 minutes and a full charge in 70 minutes, thanks to its 5000mAh massive battery. Capture stunning moments with the impressive 50MP AI Primary Camera, perfect for high-quality street photography that reveals every detail with remarkable clarity.

The device provides a superior visual experience on its 17.07 cm (6.72) high-resolution display, featuring a 90Hz ultra-high refresh rate and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio with a punch-hole display. Enjoy a bright display with up to 680 nits screen brightness. With up to 12GB of dynamic RAM, the narzo 60X ensures stupendous speed and flawless multitasking, catering to high-definition video watching and graphics-intensive gaming.

Additionally, the phone offers a convenient unlocking position with a side fingerprint sensor, allowing users to unlock the phone easily when it's placed face up on a desk. This innovative feature enhances comfort and accessibility compared to traditional back fingerprint sensors. Experience a device that seamlessly combines powerful performance, stunning visuals, and user-friendly features.

Charging: 33 W Powerful SUPERVOOC Charge, 30 minutes charge for 50% battery and full charge in 70 minutes

Battery: 5000mAh massive battery

Camera: 50MP Primary Camera

Display: 6.72 inch high resolution with 90Hz ultra-high refresh rate,91.4% screen-to-body ratio with punch-hole display,screen brightness upto 680 nits

Storage: 12 GB of dynamic RAM

8. Lava Blaze 5G

The last on the list of best smartphone under 15000 is Lava Blaze 5G, in Glass Blue. This smartphone comes with a robust 8GB RAM and UFS 2.2 compliant 128GB ROM, expandable up to a massive 1TB with virtual RAM. It's 5G ready, supporting all India 5G bands, making it future-proof for evolving network technologies.

You can capture stunning moments with the 50MP AI Triple Camera and enjoy crystal-clear content on the 16.55cm (6.5") HD+ 90Hz display with Widevine L1 DRM protection. The device runs on the clean Android 13 OS, featuring Anonymous Auto Call Recording for added convenience. Additionally, it supports 2K video recording with EIS support, providing high-quality multimedia capabilities.

This device is equipped with a 5000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. The Blaze 5G ensures long-lasting usage, while the side fingerprint sensor offers convenient and secure unlocking. The octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor delivers superior performance

5G: Supports All India 5G Bands

Storage: 8+8GB RAM with UFS 2.2 compliant 128GB ROM, Expandable up to 1 TB (Virtual RAM)

Display: 6.5 inch HD+ 90Hz Display with Widevine L1 DRM Protection

OS: Clean Android 13 OS

Battery: 5000mAh Lithium Polymer Battery

Side Fingerprint Sensor: yes

Processor: octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

