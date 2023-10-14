 Honor Play 50 Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor Play 50 Plus

Honor Play 50 Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 15,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹15,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor Play 50 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Play 50 Plus in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Honor Play 50 Plus base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Honor Play 50 Plus in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Honor Play 50 Plus base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Honor Play 50 Plus

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Honor Play 50 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 35W
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation
  • Single
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 408 ppi
General
  • Android v13
  • Honor
  • November 2, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 7 nm
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • 8 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 128 GB
