Honor Play 50 Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor Play 50 Plus Honor Play 50 Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 15,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹15,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

Honor Play 50 Plus Price in India The starting price for the Honor Play 50 Plus in India is Rs. 15,999. This is the Honor Play 50 Plus base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Honor Play 50 Plus in India is Rs. 15,999. This is the Honor Play 50 Plus base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Honor Play 50 Plus (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Honor Play 50 Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 8 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 6000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 35W

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Shooting Modes High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Pixel Density 408 ppi General Operating System Android v13

Brand Honor

Launch Date November 2, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Fabrication 7 nm

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

RAM 8 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

