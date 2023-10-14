Vivo T3 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo T3 Vivo T3 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 18,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹18,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo T3 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Display Pixel Density 395 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) General Operating System Android v12

Brand vivo

Launch Date October 4, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Single SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Graphics Adreno 642L

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 6 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

