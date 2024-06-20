 Honor X50i Plus - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Honor X50i Plus

Honor X50i Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 18,990 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 20 June 2024
Key Specs
₹18,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833
108 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4500 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Honor X50i Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Honor X50i Plus in India is Rs. 18,990.  This is the Honor X50i Plus base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Green and Pink.

Honor X50i Plus

Upcoming

Honor X50i Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Rear Camera

    108 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    4500 mAh

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Battery

  • Capacity

    4500 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 35W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

Design

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Green, Pink

  • Thickness

    6.7 mm

  • Height

    161 mm

  • Width

    74.5 mm

  • Weight

    166 grams

Display

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.7 %

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2412 pixels

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.1:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.36 %

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

Front Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

General

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Custom UI

    Magic UI

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Launch Date

    June 20, 2024 (Expected)

Main Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    16000 x 12000 Pixels

  • Resolution

    108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

Network & Connectivity

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Performance

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

Storage

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
    Honor X50i Plus