Realme Narzo 70 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 70 Pro Realme Narzo 70 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹22,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Narzo 70 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Realme Narzo 70 Pro in India is Rs. 22,990. This is the Realme Narzo 70 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Realme Narzo 70 Pro in India is Rs. 22,990. This is the Realme Narzo 70 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Realme Narzo 70 Pro (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Front Camera 24 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Battery Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Refresh Rate 90 Hz General Brand realme

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 15, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2 Performance CPU Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920

Graphics Mali-G68 MC4

RAM 6 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

