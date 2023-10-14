Honor X9b Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor X9B Honor X9B is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 28,990 in India with 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹28,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Rear Camera 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor X9B Price in India The starting price for the Honor X9B in India is Rs. 28,990. This is the Honor X9B base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Honor X9B in India is Rs. 28,990. This is the Honor X9B base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Honor X9B (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Honor X9b Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 40W

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Honor

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date January 10, 2024 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Fabrication 4 nm

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

Graphics Adreno 710

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?