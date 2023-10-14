 Realme 12 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Realme Mobile Realme 12 Pro

Realme 12 Pro

Realme 12 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 42,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Realme12Pro_Display_6.52inches(16.56cm)
1/1 Realme12Pro_Display_6.52inches(16.56cm)
Key Specs
₹42,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme 12 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Realme 12 Pro in India is Rs. 42,990.  This is the Realme 12 Pro base model with 8 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme 12 Pro in India is Rs. 42,990.  This is the Realme 12 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Realme 12 Pro

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Realme 12 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
  • 32 MP
  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
Display
  • AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 404 ppi
General
  • Android v13
  • realme
  • December 5, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Adreno 660
  • 5 nm
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Realme
Icon
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
Add to compare
₹ 11,999
Check Details
Realme Narzo 60X 5G
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Stellar Green, Nebula Purple
Add to compare
₹ 12,999
Check Details
Realme C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black
Add to compare
₹ 8,999
Check Details
Realme 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glory Black, Glory Gold
Add to compare
₹ 15,999
Check Details
View All Realme Mobiles Icon
Realme 12 Pro Competitors
Icon
OnePlus 11R
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sonic Black, Galactic Silver
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 39,999
Buy Now
Vivo X80 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Urban Blue, Cosmic Black
Add to compare
₹ 54,999
Check Details
IQOO 9T 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Alpha, Legend
Add to compare
₹ 44,999
Check Details
OnePlus 10T
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Jade Green, Moonstone Black
Add to compare
₹ 39,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom Black, Cream
Add to compare
₹ 47,999
Check Details
IQOO 7 Legend
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Legend
Add to compare
₹ 39,990
Check Details
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Couture Blue, Opera Mauve, Noir Black
Add to compare
₹ 37,999
Check Details
IQOO 9 Pro 5G
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Legend, Dark Cruise
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 39,990
₹74,990
Buy Now
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Glazed Green, Glazed Black
Add to compare
₹ 38,190
Check Details
Google Pixel 6A
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Charcoal, Chalk
Add to compare
₹ 26,499
Check Details

Realme Videos

View all Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great DesignIcon
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

Realme 12 Pro News

Icon
Realme Narzo 60
Amazon sale: Realme Narzo 60 to Samsung Galaxy M34, top deals on camera phones under 20000
11 Oct 2023
Realme Narzo 60x 5G
Realme launches Narzo 60x 5G; price, charging, camera, battery, chip, rivals and more
07 Sep 2023
Realme C51
Realme C51: Price, specifications and features
05 Sep 2023
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
05 Sep 2023
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G
Realme 11 Pro+ review: Premium design and powerful performance but 200MP camera?
04 Sep 2023
Realme 11 5G
Realme 11 5G, Buds Air 5 Pro launched in India; Check price, specifications, features
29 Aug 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Realme 12 Pro