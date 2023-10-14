Realme 12 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme 12 Pro Realme 12 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 42,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Price ₹42,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.52 inches (16.56 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme 12 Pro Full Specifications

Display 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes Display Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)

Pixel Density 404 ppi General Operating System Android v13

Brand realme

Launch Date December 5, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 8 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Graphics Adreno 660

Fabrication 5 nm

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

