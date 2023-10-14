Honor 100 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor 100 5G Honor 100 5G is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 39,990 in India with 200 MP + 32 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹39,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.74 inches (17.12 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Rear Camera 200 MP + 32 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor 100 5G Price in India The starting price for the Honor 100 5G in India is Rs. 39,990. This is the Honor 100 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Honor 100 5G in India is Rs. 39,990. This is the Honor 100 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Honor 100 5G (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Honor 100 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Front Camera 50 MP

Display 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

Rear Camera 200 MP + 32 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Super, 80W Camera Image Resolution 16500 x 12100 Pixels

Resolution 50 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Aspect Ratio 19.9:9

Screen Size 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

Pixel Density 434 ppi

Display Type AMOLED General Brand Honor

Custom UI Magic UI

Launch Date December 19, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v14 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.49 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 725 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

