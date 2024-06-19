 Honor X7b - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Honor X7b

Honor X7b is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,890 in India with 108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 19 June 2024
Key Specs
₹20,890 (speculated)
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Honor X7b Price in India

The starting price for the Honor X7b in India is Rs. 20,890.  This is the Honor X7b base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Flowing Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black.

Honor X7b

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Flowing Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black
Upcoming

Honor X7b Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • 6 GB
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 35W
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Design
  • 76.5 mm
  • 199 grams Below
  • 166.7 mm
  • Flowing Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black
  • 8.2 mm
Display
  • 389 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
  • TFT LCD
  • 87.54 %
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Front Camera
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
General
  • Honor
  • Android v13
  • June 19, 2024 (Expected)
  • Magic UI
Main Camera
  • 108 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.67" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Triple
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Performance
  • Adreno 610
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
    Honor X7b