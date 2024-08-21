 Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Xiaomi Mobile Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,790 in India with 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 21 August 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
XiaomiRedmiNote13Pro4G_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
XiaomiRedmiNote13Pro4G_FrontCamera_16MP
XiaomiRedmiNote13Pro4G_RAM_8GB
1/3 XiaomiRedmiNote13Pro4G_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
2/3 XiaomiRedmiNote13Pro4G_FrontCamera_16MP"
View all Images 3/3 XiaomiRedmiNote13Pro4G_RAM_8GB"
Key Specs
₹20,790 (speculated)
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra
200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G in India is Rs. 20,790.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight ...Read More

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Upcoming

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 GB
  • MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra
  • 5000 mAh
  • 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Turbo, 67W: 50 % in 16 minutes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Up to 336 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 161.1 mm
  • 74.9 mm
  • Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Forest Green
  • 188 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
Display
  • 89.02 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 395 ppi
Front Camera
  • Single
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
General
  • August 21, 2024 (Expected)
  • MIUI
  • Android v13
  • Xiaomi
Main Camera
  • 14500 x 13650 Pixels
  • Yes
  • S5KHP3, ISO-CELL
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Film Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Triple
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 200 MP f/1.65, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 1.4" sensor size, 0.56µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra
  • Mali-G57 MC2
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Xiaomi

14% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Arctic White
12% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Fusion White
33% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Arctic White
35% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Starlight Black
Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Competitors

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Blue
20% OFF
Realme 9 5G SE
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Starry Glow
33% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Phantom White
33% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Arctic White

Xiaomi Videos

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
Tech Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G News

Xiaomi Redmi

Redmi phones under 40000: Explore Redmi A2, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and many more

27 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G

Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all

27 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G LAUNCHED in India! Check features, specs, and more

06 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C launch date in India revealed! Know what’s coming

27 Nov 2023
Redmi 12C

Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more

08 Nov 2023
Redmi 13C

Upcoming Redmi 13C official teaser unveils 4 colours and notch display

05 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4g