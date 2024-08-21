Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G in India is Rs. 20,790. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Black, Lavender Purple and Forest Green.
