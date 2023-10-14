Xiaomi Redmi Note 13r Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R Pro Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R Pro in India is Rs. 17,999. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R Pro (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13r Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 33W

Type Li-Polymer Camera Resolution 16 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Aspect Ratio 20.1:9

Display Type OLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date January 27, 2024 (Unofficial)

Custom UI MIUI

Brand Xiaomi Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance RAM 12 GB

Graphics Adreno 613

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo)

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

