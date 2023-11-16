 Xiaomi Redmi K70e - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi K70e

Xiaomi Redmi K70e is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 36,190 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹36,190 (speculated)
256 GB
6.69 inches (16.99 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5100 mAh
Android v14
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi K70e Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70e in India is Rs. 36,190.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70e base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70e in India is Rs. 36,190.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70e base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi K70e

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Xiaomi Redmi K70e Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)
  • 5100 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5100 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Display
  • OLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)
  • 393 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • December 7, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v14
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Immortalis-G715 MC11
  • Octa core (3.35 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 64 bit
  • 4 nm
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • 8 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
Xiaomi Redmi K70e News

Icon
Redmi 12C
Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more
08 Nov 2023
Redmi 13C
Upcoming Redmi 13C official teaser unveils 4 colours and notch display
05 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is nearing global launch! Check specs, feature, more
27 Oct 2023
Redmi K60
Redmi K70 series to get an early launch; Will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC - Know what's coming
26 Oct 2023
Xiaomi 13
Xiaomi 14 design and camera specs teased ahead of launch! Know what’s coming
25 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy M13
Amazon Sale 2023: Top smartphone deals under 10000; Samsung Galaxy M13, Tecno Spark 9 and more
07 Oct 2023
Mobiles News Icon

    Icon
    Xiaomi Redmi K70e