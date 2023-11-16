Xiaomi Redmi K70e - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi K70e Xiaomi Redmi K70e is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 36,190 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹36,190 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.69 inches (16.99 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K70e Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70e in India is Rs. 36,190. This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70e base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70e in India is Rs. 36,190. This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70e base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi K70e (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Xiaomi Redmi K70e Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Sensor CMOS image sensor

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Display Type OLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date December 7, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v14 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Graphics Immortalis-G715 MC11

CPU Octa core (3.35 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus

RAM 8 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

