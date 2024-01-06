10 Best Electric Water Heaters: From Havells to Crompton, here is how to cope with chilly winters

10 Best Electric Water Heaters: Bone-chilling winters are here and it feels almost impossible to wash your hands, leave alone take a bath during this time. However, you can solve this problem by using electric water heaters. They are convenient to use and provide hot water quickly and they can do so 24/7. So, if you haven't bought one yet, get it now. To make the job easier for you, we have made a list of 10 best electric water heaters which includes models like V-Guard Divino, Crompton InstaBliss, Bajaj Skive, and more. Check out the list below: Products included in this article 22% OFF V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White (8,632) 40% OFF Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White) (16,927) 53% OFF Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj |White (24,576) 53% OFF Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater with Flexi Pipe and Free installation (White Mustard) (1,068) 55% OFF Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White (17,106) 47% OFF ACTIVA Instant 3 LTR Geyser 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 MM SS Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser come with 4 Years Warranty (Grey & Black) (509) 46% OFF Havells Magnatron 25L India's First Water Heater(Geyser) having NO HEATING ELEMENT |Minimal Scaling| Faster Heating| Electricity Saving| Shock Safe Plug |Wall Mounting (White Champagne Gold) (230) 53% OFF Orient Aquator+ | 15L storage water heater | Ultra-diamond glassline coated tank | 5 star ENERGY SAVING rating | 8 bar pressure compatibility | suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty (124) 39% OFF Racold PRONTO PRO Electric Instant Water Heater 3L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, Anti Backflow System, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body, Faster Heating, with Fire Retardant Cable, White (8,627) 51% OFF Havells Adonia Spin 10-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star (470)

Why buy electric water heaters:

Quick heating: You don't have to wait for so long to get your bathing water heated. Electric water heaters can heat it quickly. Safety: Electric water heaters have high safety ratings. Heating control: you can control the temperature of your bathing water as per your requirements. Lasts longer: Electric water heaters have a long life because of their build. Available all the time: Hot water is available on demand, when you want.

1. V-Guard Divino

The first on the list of 10 best electric water heaters is V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser). It is a highly efficient appliance with a BEE 5-star rating, ensuring maximum energy conservation. Manufactured in India, it features advanced technologies for durability and safety. The inner tank is protected by an anti-corrosive vitreous enamel coating, and the Superior Incoloy 800 Heating Element guarantees sustained performance. With an extra-thick magnesium anode, this water heater provides added protection against corrosion, making it suitable for hard water usage.

The tank's construction boasts a single weld line, resulting in a remarkable 66% reduction in leakage. Safety is a top priority, featuring an advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out mechanism for dual overheat protection, and a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve to prevent pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow.

This water heater ensures hygienic and pungent-free water through its multi-layer protection against corrosion and scaling. With the capability to withstand up to 8 bar pressure, it is suitable for high-rise buildings up to 35 floors and pressure pump applications.

Capacity: 15 L

Wattage: 2000 watts

Pressure: 8 Bar

Safety: Advanced Thermostat & Thermal Cut-out Mechanism for Dual Overheat Protection

2. Crompton InstaBliss

The next on the list of 10 best electric water heaters is Crompton's InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) in a sleek white design. This product boasts a rapid heating function for instant hot water.

Technical specifications include a powerful 3000W wattage, a 3L capacity, and the ability to withstand a pressure of 6.5 bars. Crompton offers a substantial warranty, providing 5 years for the tank, 2 years for the element, and an additional 2-year warranty on the overall product from the date of purchase.

Safety is paramount with the inclusion of a 4-level safety system, featuring a steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug. These mechanisms work in tandem to ensure complete safety during operation.

The water heater's construction emphasizes durability, with an anti-rust polypropylene (PP) body and a weldless tank design, enhancing resistance to corrosion and guaranteeing a long product life. Choose Crompton for an efficient and reliable instant water heating solution.

Capacity: 3L

Wattage: 3000W

Pressure: 6.5 bar

Safety: 4 LEVEL SAFETY: Steam Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug to ensure complete safety.

3. Bajaj Skive

Third on the list of best 10 electric heaters is Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater. This instant water heater features a high-grade stainless steel tank with a 5-year warranty, ensuring durability and reliability.

Specifications include a 5-litre capacity, 3000 watts of power, and compatibility with 230V voltage at a frequency of 50Hz. Bajaj provides a comprehensive warranty with a 2-year coverage for the product, 5 years for the inner tank, and 3 years for the heating element.

Crafted with a rust-proof and shock-resistant thermoplastic body, this water heater offers both longevity and safety. Its multiple safety systems, including a 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve and a fire-retardant water heater cable, safeguard against dry heating, overheating, and excess pressure.

Stay informed with the LED indicator displaying green and red lights to signal power status and heating function. With a pressure-withstanding capacity of up to 6 bars, it's suitable for high-rise buildings. For consumer support, Bajaj Consumer Care is available to address warranty issues and provide free home service during the warranty period. Terms and conditions apply. Choose Bajaj Skive for a reliable and safe water heating solution.

Capacity: 5 Litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pressure: Pressure withstanding capacity up to 6 bars

SAFETY - 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve and a fire-retardant water heater cable.

4. Havells Instanio Prime

Fourth on the list of best 10 electric water heaters is Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater. With a substantial 25-litre capacity, this electric water heater is constructed from durable Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) material, making it a reliable power source for your home. Weighing 11600 grams, it ensures efficient performance.

Noteworthy features include color-changing LEDs that shift from blue to amber, indicating the water temperature. The ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates enhance corrosion resistance, ensuring a longer lifespan compared to standard inner tank designs. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element guarantees superior performance.

This water heater is suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications, boasting a multi-function valve that prevents pressure from exceeding 8 bars. Additionally, it optimizes energy consumption by avoiding direct contact between cold and hot water flow, resulting in 20% more hot water output.

Capacity: 25L

Wattage: 2000W

Pressure: increase beyond 8 bar

5. Bajaj New Shakti Neo

The next on the list of best 10 electric water heaters is Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater, a star-rated appliance designed for efficient water heating. With a 15-litre capacity and 2000 watts of power, this storage water heater is a reliable choice for your home. Operates at a rated voltage of 230 volts and a frequency of 50 Hz.

Bajaj offers a comprehensive warranty, including a 1-year product warranty, 5 years for the tank, and 2 years for the heating element. Built to last, it features a glass-lined inner tank, Titanium Armour Technology, and a Magnesium Anode, ensuring zero erosion and preventing corrosion and rust in hard water conditions, leading to a longer tank life.

Take control of your water temperature with the adjustable thermostat knob, offering personalized settings. Benefit from energy efficiency with Swirl Flow Technology, ensuring 20% more hot water, and PUF insulation that traps heat inside the tank for an extended duration.

Suitable for high-rise buildings, this water heater can withstand pressure up to 8 bars. The child safety protection feature sets a cut-off temperature at 50°C, enhancing safety and preventing accidental hazards.

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts.

Pressure: upto 8 bar

Safety: comes with Child safety protection as the cut-off temperature is marked at 50°C

6. ACTIVA Instant

The sixth on the list of electric water heaters is ACTIVA Instant 3 LTR Geyser. It offers reliable hot water solutions with a range of features designed for efficiency and durability. It boasts a 3000-watt copper heating element, this geyser ensures rapid water heating, providing hot water on demand throughout the day. Safety is a priority, with a comprehensive 4-way protection system that includes an automatic thermostat, thermal cutout, pressure release valve, and fusible plug, ensuring a long-lasting and secure operation.

It is crafted with a high-grade 304L Stainless Steel tank featuring jointless construction, the geyser minimizes the risk of leaks, ensuring an extended lifespan. The 3kva ISI marked heating element provides robust resistance against scale formation, contributing to the geyser's overall longevity.

The geyser's exterior is built for resilience, featuring a rust and shock-proof ABS body with top and bottom protection. The seven-tank processed sheet metal body, powder-coated and paired with ABS components, shields the geyser from rust and corrosion, enhancing its durability.

Equipped with LED indicators, the water heater signals when the perfect hot water temperature is ready for use. With a 4-year warranty, the ACTIVA Instant 3 LTR Geyser stands as a premium choice, combining powerful heating, safety features, and a robust design for a reliable hot water solution.

Capacity: 3L

Watt: 3000-watt

SAFETY: 4 safety features including an automatic thermostat, automatic thermal cutout, pressure release valve, and fusible plug

ISI marked: 3kva ISI marked element to provide resistance against scale formation.

7. Havells Magnatron

The 7th on the list of 10 best electric water heaters is Havells Magnatron 25L. This geyser stands out as India's first to employ Element Free Induction Heat Transfer Technology (iHTT), eliminating traditional heating elements. This not only ensures faster heating but also minimizes scaling, contributing to a longer-lasting and more efficient performance.

You can experience a remarkable reduction in heating time by 10-12 minutes, translating to a 25% decrease in yearly electricity consumption. The water heater's advanced design enhances its lifespan, providing minimal scaling and consistent heating throughout its operational life.

It is equipped with a digital temperature display, the Havells Magnatron offers user-friendly functionality, allowing you to monitor both set and live temperatures. The Smart Mode Setting facilitates automatic operation, scheduling Auto-Off and On times for added convenience. The inclusion of a Shock Safe Plug ensures safety during usage.

Capacity: 25L

Pressure: 8 bars

Wattage: 2000 watts

Safety: Shock Safe Plug

8. Orient Aquator+

The eighth on the list of bes 10 electric water heaters is Orient Aquator+. It is a 15L storage water heater designed for optimal performance and longevity. With an impressive 5-star ENERGY SAVING rating, this water heater is not only energy-efficient but also equipped with features that make it ideal for high-rise buildings.

The Ultra-Diamond glassline coated tank ensures durability, providing a 40% longer lifespan. Engineered for longevity, the geyser boasts a corrosion-resistant body, a 27% thicker Magnesium anode rod, and a Nickel-coated Copper heating element.

Incorporating Whirlflow technology, the storage water heater maximizes hot water output by minimizing the direct mixing of hot and cold water, resulting in a 20% increase in efficiency. With up to 8 bar pressure compatibility, it's well-suited for high-rise buildings.

The Orient Aquator+ prioritizes convenience and safety, featuring an ergonomic temperature control knob, a molded 3-pin plug, and heating indicators. Enjoy the luxury of hot water with 10% longer heat retention, thanks to the thick PUF insulation.

Capacity: 15 L

Pressure: 8 bars

safety: ergonomic temperature control knob

longevity: Corrosion-resistant body with 27% thicker Magnesium anode rod and Nickel-coated Copper heating element

9. Racold PRONTO PRO

The ninth on the list of the best 10 electric water heaters is the Racold PRONTO PRO Electric Instant Water Heater. It is a 3L vertical geyser designed for bathrooms, offering advanced features for efficiency and safety. With a rust-proof body and a fire-retardant cable, this water heater ensures durability and user protection.

Efficiency is enhanced with PUF insulation, providing dense and thick tank insulation that effectively retains heat, lowering electricity costs and improving energy efficiency. The high-capacity heating element guarantees faster heating, ensuring rapid access to hot water when you need it.

Safety is a top priority with the PRONTO PRO, featuring three levels of protection against high temperature and pressure. The stem-type thermostat and cutout mechanism provides automatic temperature control and an auto-cut-off feature for added safety during operation.

The anti-siphoning system prevents backflow, avoiding dry heating and ensuring continuous performance. High-pressure resistance makes this water heater suitable for high-rise buildings and applications with high-pressure pumps.

Capacity: 3L

Wattage: 3000 watts

Pressure: high-pressure resistance

Safety: 3 levels of safety against high temperature and pressure

PUF INSULATION: yes

10. Havells Adonia Spin

The last on the list of the 10 best electric water heaters is Havells Adonia Spin 10-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater. It combines cutting-edge technology with robust design for a reliable and efficient water heating solution. It boasts a 5-star BEE rating, and this geyser ensures energy efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice.

With a 10-liter capacity and 2000 watts of power, the Adonia Spin is designed for both performance and durability. Its Feroglas Tech with a single weld design, made of ultra-thick superior steel, provides exceptional corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties, ensuring a longer lifespan. The tank is tough enough to withstand high pressure, with an 8-bar rating ideal for high-rise buildings.

Experience real-time temperature monitoring with the innovative Temperature Sensing Color Changing LED Ring Knob, offering a visual indicator of water hotness. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element guarantees superior performance, resisting oxidation and carbonization even under high-temperature settings and against challenging water conditions.

The tank features an anode rod with a stainless steel core, designed to protect against corrosive elements, prolonging the water heater's life. The system employs a special catalyst action to combat corrosive elements effectively.

Enjoy peace of mind with the extensive warranty: 7 years on the inner container, 4 years on the heating element, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. Compact in size, with dimensions of 44.5 cms x 43.0 cms x 37.5 cms, the Havells Adonia Spin is a versatile and high-performing addition to any home, providing hot water efficiently and reliably.

Capacity: 10 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars ;

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Waterproof Degree : IPX-4

3 Best features for you: