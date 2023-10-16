Amazon sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Air Fryers

Amazon sale 2023:The festive season is here, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival has some amazing deals waiting for you. Whether you like electronics, kitchen stuff, home decorations, or pretty much anything else, you're in for some great offers. If you're a food lover but don't want to put on extra pounds, an Air Fryer is what you need. This nifty kitchen gadget can make your favourite fried treats like chicken wings, fries and pakoras with way less oil. Amazon has some awesome discounts on these air fryers right now. Let's dive into the details!

1. Borosil Best Digi Air Fryer for Healthy Cooking

Borosil's Best Digi Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen gadget that makes healthy cooking super easy. It has a 6.1-liter air fryer basket and uses 90% less oil while keeping your food delicious. With eight pre-set menus, it can do 8 different things, plus it comes with a food thermometer. The top-loading design makes sure your food cooks evenly, and the digital touchscreen display is user-friendly. It's safe too, thanks to the stay-cool handle and a 1-year warranty. You also get a bunch of accessories, temperature control up to 200°C, and double overheat protection. Originally priced at Rs. 15,990, you can grab it for just Rs. 12,300.

2. Philips Digital Air Fryer

This air fryer has a digital touchscreen that makes setting the temperature and time a breeze. It uses patented rapid air technology with a unique starfish design to cook your food evenly without the need to flip it. Plus, you can enjoy your favourite food with up to 90% less fat. Its original price is Rs. 11,995, but you can have it for only Rs. 7,999 during the Amazon sale.

3. Inalsa Air Fryer

The Inalsa Air Fryer makes your food super crispy with up to 99% less fat. It heats up quickly and has a 5.5-liter cooking pan. Cleaning is easy because it has a non-stick interior. You can order now and savor delicious food with maximum taste and minimum fat. It was originally priced at Rs. 8,995, but now it's just Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon sale.

4. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

Xiaomi brings you this smart air fryer that can fry, bake, grill, roast, defrost, and dehydrate with very little oil. It offers a unique temperature range from 40 degrees to 200 degrees with dual-speed fan technology for a perfect golden finish. The original price is Rs. 14,999, but now it's yours for just Rs. 4,997.

5. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

Pigeon's air fryer is not just great for cooking; it looks good too with its dark green outer body. It has a 4.2-liter capacity, enough for your favourite snacks like samosas, French fries, and nuggets. Thanks to its 360-degree high-speed air circulation technology, your food will come out super crispy. The original price is Rs. 7,995, but now, due to the Amazon sale, 2023 it's available for just Rs. 2,799.

So, if you want to enjoy delicious fried treats with less oil and save some money, check out these fantastic air fryer deals on the Amazon Great Indian Festival.