Icon
Home Home Appliances News Amazon sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Air Fryers

Amazon sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Air Fryers

Revamp your kitchen with branded air fryers and get good discounts during the Amazon sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 21:58 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Amazon Sale
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Amazon Sale
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon Sale
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon Sale
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Amazon Sale
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Amazon Sale
icon View all Images
Amazon Sale: Savour healthier eating with hot deals on air fryers. (Borosil)

Amazon sale 2023:The festive season is here, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival has some amazing deals waiting for you. Whether you like electronics, kitchen stuff, home decorations, or pretty much anything else, you're in for some great offers. If you're a food lover but don't want to put on extra pounds, an Air Fryer is what you need. This nifty kitchen gadget can make your favourite fried treats like chicken wings, fries and pakoras with way less oil. Amazon has some awesome discounts on these air fryers right now. Let's dive into the details!

1. Borosil Best Digi Air Fryer for Healthy Cooking

Borosil's Best Digi Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen gadget that makes healthy cooking super easy. It has a 6.1-liter air fryer basket and uses 90% less oil while keeping your food delicious. With eight pre-set menus, it can do 8 different things, plus it comes with a food thermometer. The top-loading design makes sure your food cooks evenly, and the digital touchscreen display is user-friendly. It's safe too, thanks to the stay-cool handle and a 1-year warranty. You also get a bunch of accessories, temperature control up to 200°C, and double overheat protection. Originally priced at Rs. 15,990, you can grab it for just Rs. 12,300.

B0BMG2NWD5-1

2. Philips Digital Air Fryer

This air fryer has a digital touchscreen that makes setting the temperature and time a breeze. It uses patented rapid air technology with a unique starfish design to cook your food evenly without the need to flip it. Plus, you can enjoy your favourite food with up to 90% less fat. Its original price is Rs. 11,995, but you can have it for only Rs. 7,999 during the Amazon sale.

B097RJ867P-2

3. Inalsa Air Fryer

The Inalsa Air Fryer makes your food super crispy with up to 99% less fat. It heats up quickly and has a 5.5-liter cooking pan. Cleaning is easy because it has a non-stick interior. You can order now and savor delicious food with maximum taste and minimum fat. It was originally priced at Rs. 8,995, but now it's just Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon sale.

B0C7QWSTG4-3

4. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

Xiaomi brings you this smart air fryer that can fry, bake, grill, roast, defrost, and dehydrate with very little oil. It offers a unique temperature range from 40 degrees to 200 degrees with dual-speed fan technology for a perfect golden finish. The original price is Rs. 14,999, but now it's yours for just Rs. 4,997.

B0B9341Z4G-4

5. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

Pigeon's air fryer is not just great for cooking; it looks good too with its dark green outer body. It has a 4.2-liter capacity, enough for your favourite snacks like samosas, French fries, and nuggets. Thanks to its 360-degree high-speed air circulation technology, your food will come out super crispy. The original price is Rs. 7,995, but now, due to the Amazon sale, 2023 it's available for just Rs. 2,799.

B0B8XNPQPN-5

So, if you want to enjoy delicious fried treats with less oil and save some money, check out these fantastic air fryer deals on the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 21:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon