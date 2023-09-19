Icon
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Air pollution levels are rising and the best way to protect your family is through an air purifier. Also, with winter approaching, this is the best time to buy one.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 13:22 IST
Top 5 Air Purifiers: Breathe cleaner air with these best picks
1/5 Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier: The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is designed to make the air in your home totally clean. It has a 4-stage filter with True HEPA, which removes 99.97% of air pollutants. Great for allergy sufferers! It's priced at Rs.12,995 but available for Rs.10,299 on Amazon. (Amazon)
2/5 2. Lasko Electrostatic Air Purifier A554IN (Large Room): The Lasko Electrostatic Air Purifier A554IN charges and captures dust and pollutants with metal plates. It has a washable stainless steel filter, ozone emission removal filter, and works in large rooms (up to 550 sq ft). It consumes 25 watts per hour and comes with a 3-year India warranty. Price: Rs.14,999, but you can get it for Rs.13,999 on Amazon. (Amazon)
3/5 3. Airth AC Air Purifier COMBO (Summer Edition + Winter Replacement Filters): The Airth AC Air Purifier COMBO upgrades your split AC into an air purifying AC. It includes filters for both summer and winter. Summer filter protects from PM 2.5, PM 10, germs, viruses, and allergies. Winter filter shields from PM 2.5, PM 10, dust, and smog. Easy to install, no electricity needed. Price: Rs.17,999, but you can get it for Rs.3,999 on Amazon. (Amazon)
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
4/5 4. Beydest Air Mini A074: The Beydest Air Mini A074 is a smart air purifier that removes particles, allergens, bacteria, viruses, and odors. It has a 360-degree air flow design and a five-stage filtration system. It offers manual and auto modes, low noise, and low power consumption. Comes with a one-year warranty. Price: Rs.3,999, but available for Rs.17,999 on Amazon.
5/5 5. AIRTH AC Air Purifier: This product transforms your split AC into an air purifier. It uses a coated HEPA filter to remove 99% of pollutants, including dust, pollen, smoke, and allergens. The filter deactivates germs and bacteria. Easy to install, no electricity or batteries required. Made in India. Price: Rs.5,999, but you can get it for Rs.3,699 on Amazon. (Amazon)
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Air purifiers such as the Smart Air Purifier 4 remove pollutants, pollens, and allergens from the air. (Xiaomi)

Air pollution levels in India are rising like never before and this is proving to be one of the worst long-term health hazards for the public. While you cannot do much about stopping the inexorable rise in pollution, you can certainly provide relief to you, and your family, through air purifiers. Yes, with pollution levels set to skyrocket as temperatures start to cool after September, this is the best time to invest in an air purifier.

In the last few years, air purifiers have become an essential part of not only households, but even vehicles as well. These devices are not limited to luxury vehicles either. Most cars under Rs. 15 lakh now come with an air purifier installed as an accessory. But what about your home? India's rising air pollution levels have raised health concerns time and again, especially during the months of October and November. Stubble burning is one of the biggest contributors to the country's air pollution in these months, and it coincides with Diwali. While it is the festival of lights, the bursting of firecrackers around the country further worsens air quality.

On November 4 last year, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 426, which is considered ‘Severe', majorly affecting those with respiratory conditions. This led to a surge in the demand for air purifiers. With the same issues expected this year as well, it is the best time to invest in an air purifier right now. Moreover, during winter, the prices of these products are usually hiked by manufacturers. Discounts will disappear too.

Rising air pollution

According to a survey conducted on the residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad by Local Circles, four out of five families have at least one member suffering from air pollution-related ailments such as sore throat, breathing difficulties, cough, and more.

Why should you invest in air purifiers?

For the unaware, air purifiers are equipped with advanced technologies that aid them in filtering out pollutants from the air inside your car or your home. While smoke is visible, most of the pollutants in the air are not, but they are still a huge health hazard. Beyond just clearing the air, some of these purifiers can even remove pollens, allergens, and other such particles from the air using their HEPA filters, thereby becoming a boon for those with respiratory ailments. Additionally, air purifiers can also remove odor from your home.

Apart from smart features, air purifiers are distributed in different price brackets largely on the basis of their Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), the measure of the volume of clean air that a purifier can provide in a fixed amount of time. The higher the number, the faster the air purifier works.

Now that you know the urgency, check out 3 air purifiers that you can invest in now.

1. Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier - The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is designed to make the air in your home clean. It features 4-stage filtration with a True HEPA filter, which removes 99.97% of air pollutants, as well as 99.99% of pollens, allergens, and dust mites. It is recommended for rooms up to 250 square feet.

B01L6MT7E0-1

2. MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 - The MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is equipped with a true 3-layer HEPA filter which claims to remove 99.99% of pollutants from the air, along with PM 0.1 particles. It is a smart air purifier that can connect with Alexa or Google Assistant and can be controlled remotely via an app using your home Wi-Fi network. The MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is adequate for areas up to 516 square feet.

B0C1P45C31-2

3. Lasko Electrostatic Air Purifier A554IN - The Lasko Electrostatic Air Purifier A554IN charges and captures dust and pollutants with metal plates. It has a washable stainless steel filter, and ozone emission removal filter, and works in large rooms (up to 550 sq ft).

B08HLZ9NWW-3

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 13:04 IST
