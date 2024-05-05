Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5: Exciting Dragon Swipe emote up for grabs

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5: In the last few weeks, Garena Free Fire MAX players have had numerous opportunities to get their hands on exclusive in-game rewards. This has become possible courtesy of the many events introduced by the game's developers to keep them engaged and entertained, facing competition from the likes of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, Apex Legends and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Now, another event called the Faded Wheel has been rolled out and it brings the Dragon Swipe emote as a reward.

Faded Wheel in Garena Free Fire MAX

The Faded Wheel in Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the easiest ways to earn rewards. It is a type of luck royale where players are required to spend diamonds to make spins. However, unlike other events where there's a chance of players not winning all the prizes and the rewards getting repeated, items are guaranteed in the Faded Wheel and once they are earned, they are not repeated.

The cost of each spin increases after each one. The first spin costs 19 diamonds, while the next one costs 39 diamonds, and so on. The prize pool includes Dragon Swipe emote, 2X Magic Cube Fragments, Draconic Invasion Parachute, Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate, Golden Fist Backpack, Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Supply Crate, and Armor Crate among others. So, check out the new Faded Wheel and grab items now!

If you do not wish to spend diamonds but want to test your luck at getting freebies, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 5 below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

