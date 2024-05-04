 GTA 6 price: How much will the next Grand Theft Auto game cost? | Gaming News
GTA 6 price: How much will the next Grand Theft Auto game cost?

GTA 6 will be the first Grand Theft Auto title in over 10 years and Rockstar Games is rumoured to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the game. But could that also mean a price hike for gamers?

Updated on: May 04 2024, 10:00 IST
GTA 6 price: How much will the next Grand Theft Auto game cost?
How much will GTA 6 cost at launch? Know all about it. (Rockstar Games)

Ever since the GTA 6 trailer was released, fans have been speculating about various aspects of the game. Courtesy of leaks, we already knew that GTA 6 was based in Vice City, and the game's trailer confirmed that it will indeed feature Miami-inspired Leonida at the centre. It is also reported to heavily focus on the improvement of gameplay mechanics, while some Red Dead Redemption 2 features might also make an appearance. Since it is the first GTA title in over 10 years, the developer is rumoured to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the game, but could that also mean a price hike for gamers?

GTA 6 price

Nowadays, most AAA games for consoles and PCs are priced between $60-$70 for standard editions, while the special editions with bundles may cost more. However, Take-Two Interactive's Strauss Zelnick believes games should be priced on their “per hour value”. If his company adopts this strategy, the GTA 6 price could skyrocket due to the fact that it has the potential to provide hours of endless fun.

While the official figures are unknown, estimates put the development cost of GTA 5, which launched in 2013, between $250-$300 million. But over the last decade, Rockstar has earned a revenue of a staggering $8 billion courtesy of the game, making it the second best-selling video game of all time. However, these figures could soon be eclipsed by none other than its sequel, GTA 6.

Reports have claimed that GTA 6 could have an estimated budget between $1-$2 billion, making it the most expensive video game of all time, if it turns out to be true. This would mean Rockstar would definitely want to recoup that from gamers. It would also make it one of the most expensive forms of media ever developed.

This leak has fuelled rumours about the game's price, with reports claiming that GTA 6 copies could be priced at a staggering $150, which would be in line with the Take-Two CEO's thoughts.

First Published Date: 04 May, 10:00 IST
