Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 1: Check exciting OB42 Advanced Server changes!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 1: It is an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire player as the next big update for the game is expected to drop soon. In anticipation of the update, the developers of the game have now introduced the OB42 Advanced Server, giving a select few a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else. As expected, this update brings several changes to the gameplay, characters, rewards, maps, mechanics, and more. Check out the details below.

What is an Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire?

The Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire allows a limited number of players to try out the new features in the game, as well as report the bugs, glitches, and performance issues so that they can be ironed out before the public release of the update. Players can download the OB42 Advanced Server of Garena Free Fire by registering and downloading it.

Throughout the testing phase, players can enter the unreleased content area by utilizing a unique activation code. The OB42 Advanced Server is now live and it brings several changes to enhance the gameplay. As part of the Advanced Server, the developers of the game have a winter-themed Bermuda map. Moreover, there are several new devices such as Mini Turret, UAV-Lite, and Portal Go.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 1

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.