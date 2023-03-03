    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list

    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list

    Google Pay (GPay) has released bank wise limits for sending money to someone. Check the list here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 18:33 IST
    Google Wallet App is here to replace Google Pay! Know its features
    image caption
    1/6 Google Wallet App will let consumers store a wide range of products such as their credit cards, event tickets, and car keys in the new app, unlike the Google Pay app. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/6 Users in the U.S. and Singapore will still have access to Google Wallet as well as the Google Pay app, while in 39 other markets the Wallet app will replace Pay, Google announced at its annual Google I/O developer conference. (Bloomberg)
    image caption
    3/6 Google introduced its payment app in 2015 and later in 2020, revamped it as a hub for consumers to track expenses and hunt for discounts. But due to the tough competition from Apple as well as Android devices, such as Samsung, Google has made the changes. (HT Tech)
    Google Wallet
    4/6 “As things have digitized so quickly, it became very clear that you’re moving beyond just the payments context, and so we need to give users a dedicated home for that,” Bill Ready, Google’s president of commerce, said in an interview. (Reuters)
    image caption
    5/6 Due to the popularity of Google Pay in India, users will be able to use only the Pay app they’re familiar with, the company said in a statement. That means Google Wallet will not be accessible to Indian consumers. (Bloomberg)
    image caption
    6/6 Due to the popularity of Google Pay in India, users will be able to use only the Pay app they’re familiar with, the company said in a statement. That means Google Wallet will not be accessible to Indian consumers. (AP)
    Google Pay
    View all Images
    Know the maximum amount you can pay to someone via Google Pay. (Bloomberg)

    Making online payments is not only easier but also lets people travel without keeping a lot of cash in their pocket. But there is a limit to the maximum amount of money you can send to someone. Google Pay (GPay) has informed about UPI issuing bank wise limits. From State Bank of India (SBI) to private banks like HDFC, ICICI, and more- there is a transaction limit for all.

    What is UPI?

    According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing and merchant payments into one hood. It also caters to the “Peer to Peer” collect request which can be scheduled and paid as per requirement and convenience.

    According to NPCI, the maximum amount a person can pay on a single day via UPI is Rs. one lakh. However, it needs to be noted that the limit varies from bank to bank. Are you aware of the limit? Check details here.

    GPay: UPI Payment limit of banks

    1. State Bank of India (SBI): The UPI transaction limit of the bank is of Rs. 1 lakh. The UPI daily limit is also of Rs. 1 lakh.

    2. HDFC Bank: The UPI transaction limit of the bank is of Rs. 1 lakh (Rs. 5000 for new customer), while the UPI daily limit is of Rs. 1 lakh.

    3. ICICI Bank: Both the UPI transaction limit and daily limit of the bank is of Rs. 10000 (25000 for GPay users).

    4. Axis Bank: The UPI transaction limit and daily limit of the bank is of Rs. 1 lakh.

    5. Bank of Baroda: The UPI transaction limit of the bank is Rs. 25000. However, the daily limit of the bank is not yet set.

    The complete list can be checked here.

    When you request money from someone

    Step 1:

    You can request up to Rs. 2000 at a time from someone on Google Pay. Here is how.
    Step 2:

    Open Google Pay app.
    Step 3:

    From the bottom of the screen, swipe up.
    Step 4:

    Tap the photo of the contact from which you want to request money.
    Step 5:

    You can also search for their name, phone number, account number or UPI ID.
    Step 6:

    At the bottom, tap Request.
    Step 7:

    Enter the amount and description.
    Step 8:

    Tap Request.
    Step 9:

    When the other person pays or declines your request, you'll get a notification from Google Pay.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 18:33 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE
    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray