    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Quordle 380 answer for February 8: Stick to basics! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 380 answer for February 8: Stick to basics! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 380 answer for February 8: Do not waste your attempts on futile guesses. Play the game with a plan in your mind with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 08:51 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 380 answer for February 8: Today’s Quordle may seem easy but they will eat up your attempts quickly. Take help of these Quordle hints and clues to find your way towards the win. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 380 answer for February 8: If you survived yesterday's puzzle, then congratulations and if not, then it's time to work harder. But either way, welcome back to another Quordle puzzle. While yesterday's puzzle was nightmarish, today's puzzle will only make you slightly uneasy. It is not as difficult, but also not so easy that you can get to the words without any issues. All things considered, there is a good chance that you might waste your attempts in bad guesses since a couple of the letters can be difficult to decipher. And losing out on your precious attempts is a direct way to lose the game, given that you only have nine of them. So, before you play the game, you should check out our Quordle hints and clues to prepare better for the puzzle. And if you're looking for the solution, simply scroll to the bottom.

    Quordle 380 hints for February 8

    Two out of the four words today have a double letter. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, both the words have consonants as a repeating letter. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a consonant-heavy starting word.

    Quordle 380 clues for February 8

    1. Today's words begin with the letters O, C, S and M.

    2. The words end with the letters T, O, T and Y.

    3. Word 1 clue - a group or set of eight

    4. Word 2 clue - a small part in a film or play that is usually played by a famous actor

    5. Word 3 clue - to walk in a proud way

    6. Word 4 clue - a medium of exchange for various goods and services in an economy

    These were your clues. Now go on and give the back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

    Quordle 380 answer for February 8

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. OCTET

    2. CAMEO

    3. STRUT

    4. MONEY

    We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

     

     

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 08:50 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum