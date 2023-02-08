Quordle 380 answer for February 8: Stick to basics! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 380 answer for February 8: If you survived yesterday's puzzle, then congratulations and if not, then it's time to work harder. But either way, welcome back to another Quordle puzzle. While yesterday's puzzle was nightmarish, today's puzzle will only make you slightly uneasy. It is not as difficult, but also not so easy that you can get to the words without any issues. All things considered, there is a good chance that you might waste your attempts in bad guesses since a couple of the letters can be difficult to decipher. And losing out on your precious attempts is a direct way to lose the game, given that you only have nine of them. So, before you play the game, you should check out our Quordle hints and clues to prepare better for the puzzle. And if you're looking for the solution, simply scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 380 hints for February 8

Two out of the four words today have a double letter. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, both the words have consonants as a repeating letter. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a consonant-heavy starting word.

Quordle 380 clues for February 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters O, C, S and M.

2. The words end with the letters T, O, T and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a group or set of eight

4. Word 2 clue - a small part in a film or play that is usually played by a famous actor

5. Word 3 clue - to walk in a proud way

6. Word 4 clue - a medium of exchange for various goods and services in an economy

These were your clues. Now go on and give the back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 380 answer for February 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. OCTET

2. CAMEO

3. STRUT

4. MONEY

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.