GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!

6 secret vehicles in GTA 5, ranging from vintage classics to futuristic marvels, scattered across the sprawling landscape of Los Santos.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2024, 16:16 IST
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
From vintage relics to high-tech marvels, these hidden treasures await your discovery in Los Santos. (rockstargames)

In the vast open world of GTA 5, there are hidden treasures waiting to be discovered by intrepid players. Among these gems are six hidden vehicles that lend an element of thrill and exclusivity to your virtual journeys.

1. Vintage Car in the Grand Senora Desert

Take a journey to the Grand Senora Desert and you'll come across a farmhouse with a car right out of the last century. Climb into this antique, and Michael morphs into an elderly grandfather driving down memory lane.

2. Space Docker at Ron's Wind Farm

Ron's Wind Farm includes more than simply green electricity. Hidden behind a caravan, you'll find the Space Docker, a buggy variation suited for interplanetary travel. Prepare for an out of this world ride!

3. The Mighty Liberator

At a specific location on the map, and you'll encounter the formidable Liberator. This huge truck, painted in the iconic colors of the United States, is an exciting addition to any vehicle collection, providing a tough and adventurous driving experience.

4. The Elusive White Roosevelt

For those wanting class and flair, look for the all-white Roosevelt. But beware: stealing this exquisite bike may draw unwanted attention, with many wanted stars close on your tail.

5. Gang Car in Las Vegas Neighborhood

If you dare to travel into the Vegas neighborhood, you will encounter a local gang vehicle. The yellow Vapid Peyote may attract your attention, but be prepared to face quick attacks from its proprietors.

6. Customized Massacre in Parking Lot

There's a parking lot with two cars sitting idle at the entrance. The genuine treasures, however, are found inside the lot. Here you'll find a fully tailored Massacre, providing an adrenaline-fueled trip unlike any other.

GTA 5's enormous landscape is full of secrets, and those bold enough to hunt them out will find hidden cars. From historical relics to futuristic buggies, each vehicle lends a distinct flavor to your virtual adventures, making your voyage across Los Santos as thrilling as it is unpredictable. So, load up, hit the road, and discover these hidden riches for yourself!

First Published Date: 06 May, 16:16 IST
