Quordle 393 answer for February 21: Partly faulty! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 393 answer for February 21: Today's puzzle is a potentially easy puzzle. Players really have a chance to create a high streak. But it should be remembered that we use the word ‘easy' quite loosely. Whether the game is easy or not depends entirely on the first two guesses you make. And because the risk of losing exists with every puzzle, no matter whether easy or hard, that is why you need to check out these Quordle hints and clues to ensure that your streak is always protected. These hints and clues will give you information relating to today's words so that you don't have to make wild guesses. And if you need even further help, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 393 hints for February 21

Two words contain a repeated letter. Rest of them do not, which is a great thing. Three out of the four words are common and should already be a part of your vocabulary. On top of that, the letter arrangement of the words is also pretty standard. We believe if you read through till the end of clues, you probably would have solved half the puzzle before even opening the game. Check them below.

Quordle 393 clues for February 21

1. Today's words begin with the letters E, F, T and T.

2. The words end with the letters T, R, T and T.

3. Word 1 clue - to be, or to be real

4. Word 2 clue - natural ability to do something well

5. Word 3 clue - a pack of cards with pictures on them that is used to predict what will happen to people in the future

6. Word 4 clue - to rely on the truthfulness or accuracy of

These are your clues. We are certain you must have figured out a couple of words here itself. For the rest, just use your wit. And if you need some additional help, just scroll for the solutions.

Quordle 393 answer for February 21

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. EXIST

2. FLAIR

3. TAROT

4. TRUST

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.