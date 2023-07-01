Quordle 523 answer for July 1: Sneaky puzzle today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 523 answer for July 1: Another day, another Quordle puzzle. The game is not like the others. Playing Quordle requires courage because you are aiming to solve four puzzles simultaneously. And if that isn't tough enough, the puzzle adds some twisted and confusing words to give you an even tougher time. The aim of the game is to reveal the words within just nine attempts or your entire streak goes to zero. And if, while solving today's puzzle, you see your winning streak slipping away, then we recommend using these Quordle hints and clues to grab your win. And if you need some special assistance, you can scroll to the bottom for today's solutions.

Quordle 523 hints for July 1

As mentioned above, two of the four words today can be classified as easy. However, the other two are where the problem begins. Both words use uncommon letters and have a letter arrangement that will be confusing to figure out. On top of that, one of the words is relatively obscure which can be another barrier for non-native speakers of the language. So, make sure to check the clues very carefully. For the starting word, we'd like to suggest a word with popular consonants.

Quordle 523 clues for July 1

1. Today's words begin with the letters K, D, A, and I.

2. The words end with the letters D, Y, E, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - to press something, esp. clay or a mixture for making bread, firmly and repeatedly with the hands

4. Word 2 clue - to waste time or do something slowly

5. Word 3 clue - to surprise somebody very much; to be difficult for somebody to believe

6. Word 4 clue - perfect, or the best possible

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle, however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 523 answer for July 1

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. KNEAD

2. DALLY

3. AMAZE

4. IDEAL

We hope the final word was not too much of a trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.