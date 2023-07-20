Quordle 542 answer for July 20: Terribly tough puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 542 answer for July 20: When the game first came out, it was part of a large number of games that were all inspired by Wordle and offered a unique spin on it. From thematic Wordles like Taylordle and Lordle of the Rings, to games that take the format to numbers like Nerdle, geography like Worldle and more. There were also a group of games that kept increasing the difficulty with 2, 4 or even 8 words to be solved simultaneously and Quordle was a part of this group. But looking back, it is surprising how Quordle was the only one to survive and thrive for such a long time. It truly found the winning formula. And it is time that you find yours as well. Check these Quordle hints and clues to know how to solve this difficult puzzle. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 542 hints for July 20

Today's puzzle is a vowel paradise. Every word is just filled with vowels and that is something that can work in your favor. But you should know that three of the words also have repeated letters and there are a couple of uncommon letters as well. We recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 542 clues for July 20

1. Today's words begin with the letters E, T, U, and C.

2. The words end with the letters R, T, L, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - to come or go into a particular place

4. Word 2 clue - used to emphasize that what you are saying is true

5. Word 3 clue - as per normal/usual

6. Word 4 clue - not military or religious, or relating to the ordinary people of a country

These are your clues. We are sure if you think about them carefully, a couple of words reveal themselves on their own. And if there is still any doubt in your mind, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 542 answer for July 20

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. ENTER

2. TRULY

3. USUAL

4. CIVIL

We hope you were able to protect your streak today. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.