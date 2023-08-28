Home How To Quordle 581 answers for August 28: Beat the Monday blues! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 581 answers for August 28: Beat the Monday blues! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 581 answers for August 28: Today's Quordle challenge is quite easy to solve. For an easy win, check the Quordle hints, clues here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 06:35 IST
Quordle 581 answers for August 28: Check Quordle hints and clues here for assistance. (HT Tech)
Quordle 581 answers for August 28: Check Quordle hints and clues here for assistance. (HT Tech)

Quordle 581 answers for August 28: Mondays are difficult as it is, and finding an extremely difficult Quordle answer on the day can be stressful for many. However, it shouldn't be the case today as today's Quordle 581 solutions are pretty easy to guess. But, if you're still stuck, then don't panic! In an attempt to lower the pressure of the first day of the week, we are here with the Quordle 581 hints and clues to get you through the challenge. Two words are extremely easy while the others have average difficulty. Check Quordle 581 hints and clues here. Also, check out the solution to today's Quordle at the end.

Quordle 581 hints for August 28

Some hints and clues can help you get the answers and maintain your winning streak. You are advised not to panic and make wise guesses so that you can solve today's Quordle challenge within the 9 attempts provided. Therefore to make today's Quordle challenge a bit easier, we are here with the hints to get you to solve today's word puzzle. Have a look.

Quordle 581 hints for August 28

1. The four words start with the letters - P, A, F, and F.

2. The words end with the letters- T, Y, Y, and R.

3. Word 1 clue: A coloured substance that is spread over a surface and leaves a thin decorative or protective coating.

4. Word 2 clue: Metal which is made by combining two or more metallic elements.

5. Word 3 clue: The number which comes after thirty-nine.

6. Word 4 clue: A thread or filament from which a vegetable tissue, mineral substance, or textile is formed

Here you go! Now give it a try. We hope we have helped you in getting the answer for today's Quordle challenge. However, if you are still not able to figure out the answers check them out below.

Quordle 581 answers for August 28

WAIT! You can still think of solving today's Quordle challenge yourself. But if you want to know the Quordle 581 answer then keep reading.

The answers for Quordle 581 are:

  • PAINT
  • ALLOY
  • FORTY
  • FIBER

Congratulations, you have solved today's Quordle 581 challenge!

