Quordle 600 answer for September 16: Milestone puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 600 answer for September 16: Six hundred days of puzzle have gone past and the game still finds a way to confuse us all. If you’re stuck today, use these Quordle hints and clues to get the solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 16 2023, 06:57 IST
Quordle 600 answer for September 16: Add another day to your streak on this milestone day for the game. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)
Quordle 600 answer for September 16: Add another day to your streak on this milestone day for the game. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 600 answer for September 16: On the six-hundredth day of Quordle, it is interesting to see the journey it has had so far. Created by Freddie Meyer as a more challenging version of the original game Wordle, this spin-off was released in late January. In its initial days, the game was troubled with bugs and usability issues, but once they were fixed, the game never looked back. More than six months later, it is still gaining popularity and gaining loyal fans every day. And on such a milestone event for the game, it would be such a shame if you lost your streak because of a silly mistake. To ensure that it doesn't happen, we have brought to you Quordle hints and clues that will help you solve the game efficiently. And if that doesn't help, scroll to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 600 hints for September 16

If you thought that just because it is the 600th puzzle, Quordle would make it easy for you, then you thought wrong. Two of the words have repeated letters. But that aside, there are two obscure words in the puzzle as well. As long as you can deal with them, you should not have much to worry about. But if you do find yourself getting stuck, just refer to the clues below.

Quordle 600 clues for September 16

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, B, M, and I.

2. The words end with the letters E, S, R, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - to feed on growing grass and pasturage

4. Word 2 clue - the principle or reason which lies behind something

5. Word 3 clue - very large, important or serious

6. Word 4 clue - in an unfriendly way that shows no emotion

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 600 answer for September 16

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GRAZE

2. BASIS

3. MAJOR

4. ICILY

We hope you added another day to your streak on the milestone day of Quordle. Make sure to come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 06:56 IST
    Icon