Quordle today: Film references galore! Check hints, clues and answer for February 29

Quordle today: 2024 is a leap year and the last day of February brings an easy but exciting answer! Yesterday, we witnessed one of the most difficult Quordle puzzles in recent history, with words such as PLUMP, FRILL, SLOTH, and FICUS. All four words are uncommon are not used in everyday life. However, that isn't the case today as cinephiles would be able to solve Quordle in a flash! Yes, there are film references in the Quordle answers!If you're stuck, then check out hints and clues for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Hints

None of the Quordle answers today are challenging. That said, one of them features repeated letters, while all of them have at least one vowel. This could prove to be challenging, especially for new players. You are advised to pay attention to the clues given below and ponder about it. To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters T, M, C, and S.

The words end with the letters T, E, E, and T.

Word 1 clue - A Christopher Nolan film featuring Robert Pattinson.

Word 2 clue - a synonym for cinema film.

Word 3 clue - a routine, household task.

Word 4 clue - having or showing a quick-witted intelligence.

The best set of clues to solve today's Quordle challenge has been provided. Hope these Quordle hints and clues help you win today's game at least attempt. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Are you sure of checking the answers? Do not read ahead if you do not want the answers to today's Quordle. You have been warned. The answers for Quordle today are:

1. TENET

2. MOVIE

3. CHORE

4. SMART

Congratulations! We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues to Quordle.

