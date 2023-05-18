Home How To SRH vs RCB Dream11 predictions: Check playing 11, player stats, more for fantasy cricket online

SRH vs RCB Dream11 predictions: Check playing 11, player stats, more for fantasy cricket online

SRH vs RCB Dream11 predictions: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 13:55 IST
SRH vs RCB
SRH vs RCB Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your team today. (AP)
SRH vs RCB
SRH vs RCB Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your team today. (AP)

SRH vs RCB Dream11 predictions: In the 65th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore face off in another crucial game. Although the hopes for SRH to finish in the top four are gone, for RCB, this game could help them plant their feet into the knock-out stages. And if you want to make a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

SRH have sadly underperformed this season and are sitting at the very bottom of the league with 8 points in 12 matches. Their performances have been riddled with inconsistent batting and bowling efforts but they would want to end the season on a high. On the other hand, RCB have 12 points in 12 games and can qualify for the knock-out stages.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 predictions: Time, venue and pitch report

The 65th game of the season between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The average first-inning score at Hyderabad is 171, which makes it a decent batting pitch. The toss will play a role as the pitch can turn sluggish in the second innings. Bowlers who are good with the slower ball will get an advantage in this pitch.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

SRH: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

RCB: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma

SRH vs RCB Dream11 predictions: High-value players

SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Rahul Tripathi, and Mayank Markande can be crucial for SRH today.

RCB: Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell and Virat Kohli are likely to be key players for RCB today.

First Published Date: 18 May, 13:55 IST
