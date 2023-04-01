TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs DC Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch Super Giants vs Capitals Match

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs DC Live Streaming: The second game of the day and the 3rd match of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League is between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Last season, LSG won both their games against DC and while they will be looking to turn it into a hattrick, Delhi has a reason to get even and start the season with points on the table. Both the teams have a fiery top order so this game is likely to be a high scoring game. You should not miss it. Find out where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals tonight.

Lucknow Super Giants will be playing at home for the first time since the team was formed. Under the leadership of KL Rahul and supported by Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Mark Wood, LSG is a pretty balanced side which will rely on its skipper to score big.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are being led by David Warner and have players like Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh to make the difference. However, depleted by injuries, DC would go into the game as underdogs.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs DC Live Streaming: Time and Venue

The third game of the season between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals game will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.