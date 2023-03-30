Home How To THIS is the LAST date for linking PAN-Aadhaar; Know how to check status, link cards

THIS is the LAST date for linking PAN-Aadhaar; Know how to check status, link cards

The last date to link your PAN-Aadhaar has been extended to June 30, 2023. Check if your cards are linked online. Here's how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 30 2023, 12:22 IST
PAN-Aadhaar
Here is how to check PAN-Aadhaar link status online. (Income Tax Department Twitter)
Here is how to check PAN-Aadhaar link status online. (Income Tax Department Twitter)

Have you linked your PAN and Aadhaar? If not, the government has extended the last date to link the same to June 30, 2023. "In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions. Notification to this effect is being issued separately," Ministry of Finance said in a release.

As per the information, under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961(the ‘Act') every person who has been allotted a PAN as on July, 1, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before March 31, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee. Failure to do so will attract certain repercussions under the Act with effect from April 1, 2023. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to June 30, 2023.

From July 1, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and the consequences during the period that PAN remains inoperative will be as follows:

1. No refund will be made against such PANs;

2. Interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative; and

3. TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at a higher rate, as provided in the Act.

Notably, the PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs. 1000. Also, people who have been exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking like those residing in specified States, a non-resident as per the Act, an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year, will not be liable to the consequences mentioned above.

Check Aadhar-PAN card link status online

1. Go to the Income Tax e-filing portal by clicking on the link- https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

2. Under the Quick Links segment on the homepage, click on Link Aadhaar Status.

3. Enter your PAN Card details and Aadhaar number.

4. The status will be displayed on screen.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online

Step 1:

Both registered and unregistered users can link their Aadhaar and PAN on the e-Filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in), in both pre log in and post login mode.
Step 2:

For Pre login: You can use the quick link “Link Aadhaar” on the e-Filing home page to link Aadhaar and PAN (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar).
Step 3:

For Post login: Go to www.incometax.gov.in > login > On Dashboard, in Profile Section under the Link Aadhaar to PAN option, click Link Aadhaar.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 12:22 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets