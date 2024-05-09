 iPhone 16 launch: Camera, performance and all details so far about Pro models | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launch: Camera, performance and all details so far about Pro models

Check out what Apple may be planning for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Know expected specs, features and upgrades.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 09 2024, 16:50 IST
Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes.
As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks.
According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges.
The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.
It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year's iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro.
Know what this year’s iPhone 16 Pro models have in store for users. (REUTERS)

Apple iPhone 16 models are just a few months away and they are already increasing fans' curiosity about what will feature this year. These last couple of weeks, we came across several rumours and leaks about the upcoming iPhone series. With the curated information, we can anticipate what will likely be announced during the launch. While these leaks are not always accurate as in three-month periods, Apple could make several changes and adjustments before mass production. But, let's have a look at what experts and tipsters say about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max expected specs

Design and display: This year the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a size increase with a 6.3-inch display for iPhone 16 Pro and a 6.9-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. They get a new “Capture Button” on the bottom side. In terms of colours, both the models are speculated to get titanium finish in space black, rose, gold and grey options.

Chipset: Both iPhone 16 Pro models are speculated to get an A18 Pro chipset which is expected to be built on the 3-nanometer node. Additionally, the processor and NPU may have the capabilities to run AI and machine learning tasks.

Camera: Both devices are expected to get an improved 48MP main camera. However, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a 12 percent larger camera sensor. The smartphone will likely get a 48MP ultra-wide camera, but the Pro Max version is rumoured to get an “eight-part hybrid lens with two glass elements and six plastic elements”, MacRumors reported. both devices may support 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a new super telephoto periscope camera.

Battery: The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a 3355mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a 4676mAh battery. Additionally, they may support 40W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

With these massive upgrades, the entire iPhone 16 series is expected to get powerful AI features with smarter iPhone apps and Siri.

First Published Date: 09 May, 16:50 IST
