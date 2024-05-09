iPhone 16 launch: Camera, performance and all details so far about Pro models

Apple iPhone 16 models are just a few months away and they are already increasing fans' curiosity about what will feature this year. These last couple of weeks, we came across several rumours and leaks about the upcoming iPhone series. With the curated information, we can anticipate what will likely be announced during the launch. While these leaks are not always accurate as in three-month periods, Apple could make several changes and adjustments before mass production. But, let's have a look at what experts and tipsters say about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max expected specs

Design and display: This year the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a size increase with a 6.3-inch display for iPhone 16 Pro and a 6.9-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. They get a new “Capture Button” on the bottom side. In terms of colours, both the models are speculated to get titanium finish in space black, rose, gold and grey options.

Chipset: Both iPhone 16 Pro models are speculated to get an A18 Pro chipset which is expected to be built on the 3-nanometer node. Additionally, the processor and NPU may have the capabilities to run AI and machine learning tasks.

Camera: Both devices are expected to get an improved 48MP main camera. However, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a 12 percent larger camera sensor. The smartphone will likely get a 48MP ultra-wide camera, but the Pro Max version is rumoured to get an “eight-part hybrid lens with two glass elements and six plastic elements”, MacRumors reported. both devices may support 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a new super telephoto periscope camera.

Battery: The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a 3355mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a 4676mAh battery. Additionally, they may support 40W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

With these massive upgrades, the entire iPhone 16 series is expected to get powerful AI features with smarter iPhone apps and Siri.

