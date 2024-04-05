OnePlus 12R: OnePlus’ Most Powerful ‘R’ Model with Aqua Touch

The summer has arrived, and so has the time for icy cold drinks, swimming, and beach vacations! But, just as you come out of the pool or put down a frosted glass and try operating your smartphone to type out a message with damp fingers, the struggle is real! Most displays become unresponsive, and you are unable to type what you want after several attempts.

OnePlus' most powerful ‘R' model yet — the OnePlus 12R — promises to make this summer more bearable with the introduction of the revolutionary Aqua Touch feature. This latest revolution enables the smartphone to use its CPU to detect when its screen or your fingers are wet and configure a reaction accordingly. So, even at times when you reach out for your phone with wet hands to respond to an urgent message, you can rest assured that there will be no more mistouches or delayed reactions.

The brand-new OnePlus 12R boasts several firsts. It has the most advanced display on a OnePlus smartphone ever, complete with innovative rain protection. Its fourth-generation LTPO 120Hz ProXDR display offers some serious upgrades — upgraded peak brightness of 4500 nits, true-to-life colours and lightning-fast responsiveness. The stunning display brings every visual to life on the screen in front of you with Dolby Vision.

All of us spend long hours glued to our smartphones, and the impact on our eyes is palpable. Your OnePlus 12R cares for your eyes. It comes with intelligent eye protection technology so that you can see richer details for longer.

Many high-end smartphones are being designed with high refresh rates, but the OnePlus 12R stands out for the LTPO 4.0 feature, an intelligent dynamic refresh rate system that allows the smartphone to choose the refresh rate needed depending upon what you are using the smartphone for. So, if you are playing a game, it will keep the refresh rate at its peak level of 120 Hz to ensure zero latency. But when you are just reading something or scrolling slowly, the refresh rate will automatically be lowered to as low as even 1 Hz. As a result, the performance of the smartphone is enhanced, and the battery drain is minimised.

The OnePlus 12R is also the strongest phone OnePlus has ever made. It is the first OnePlus model to use more than 20 per cent aluminium in its making — whether it is the use of an aluminium alloy frame or magnesium aluminium in the internal elements. It feels sturdy to hold and also comes with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, making it an all-weather phone that you can use even when the weather is harsh.

At the core of this amazing new smartphone is its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which gives 35 per cent better CPU performance and 25 per cent better GPU performance. With UFS 4.0 ROM on the inside, you can get 133 per cent faster read and write speeds. Together, you get a smartphone with blistering performance long into the future.

In the battle of the firsts, the OnePlus 12R adds another feather to its hat as it boasts of having the largest battery in the history of OnePlus smartphones. This model has a 5,500 mAh battery, which allows you to watch YouTube for more than 17 hours on a full charge! The battery can be charged from 1 to 100 per cent in all of 26 minutes. This is made possible by the 100W SUPERVOOC function, which optimises the fast charging feature.

Such an amazing device that can manage such heavy task loads would be prone to overheating after long hours of use. But OnePlus has sorted out this issue by introducing the largest ever cooling surface — the next-generation dual vapor chamber, which allows for over three times higher heat dissipation.

With so many firsts, the OnePlus 12R does offer a strong value proposition with its lightning-fast processor, exceptional battery life, and Aqua Touch, which makes it ready to face any weather! Upgrade to the OnePlus 12R today and experience the difference for yourself. The OnePlus 12R is available in an elegant Cool Blue or a bold and refined Iron Gray. Head to a OnePlus dealership near you or visit the OnePlus web store for more information.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.