 New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes | Photos
Home Photos New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

vivo just introduced new variants and attractive price drops on some of its top products. While vivo Y200 5G get a new storage variant, vivo Y27, and vivo T2 5G models get new prices. From cashback offers to easy EMI options, check out these irresistible deals.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 02 2024, 08:42 IST
New vivo Y200 5G variant
1. New vivo Y200 5G variant: vivo introduces a new 8GB + 256GB variant of the Y200 5G priced at INR 23,999. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. vivo Y200 5G is available with easy EMI options and cashback up to INR 2,000 with select banks. 

Products included in this article

21% OFF
vivo Y200 5G (Jungle Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
(260)
₹21,999 ₹27,999
Buy now
25% OFF
Vivo T2 5G (Velocity Wave, 128 Gb) (6 Gb Ram), Grey
(12)
₹17,898 ₹23,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
vivo Y200 5G (Jungle Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers 4.1/5 ₹ 21,999
Vivo T2 5G (Velocity Wave, 128 Gb) (6 Gb Ram), Grey 4.6/5 ₹ 17,898
Hide List
1/5 1. New vivo Y200 5G variant: vivo introduces a new 8GB + 256GB variant of the Y200 5G priced at INR 23,999. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. vivo Y200 5G is available with easy EMI options and cashback up to INR 2,000 with select banks. 
B07WFP1K8C-1
Y200 5G Features
2. Y200 5G Features: Boasting a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen1 Processor, and a 64MP triple camera setup with Anti-Shake technology. Two color options: Desert Gold and Jungle Green.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 2. Y200 5G Features: Boasting a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen1 Processor, and a 64MP triple camera setup with Anti-Shake technology. Two color options: Desert Gold and Jungle Green.  (Amazon)
vivo Y27 Price Drop
3. vivo Y27 Price Drop: The Y27 is now priced at INR 11,999 for the (6GB + 128GB) variant, effective from February 1. Consumers can enjoy cashback of up to INR 1,000 with select banks and additional benefits such as V-shield.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 3. vivo Y27 Price Drop: The Y27 is now priced at INR 11,999 for the (6GB + 128GB) variant, effective from February 1. Consumers can enjoy cashback of up to INR 1,000 with select banks and additional benefits such as V-shield.  (Amazon)
vivo Y27 Highlights
4. vivo Y27 Highlights: It features a sleek 2.5D glass body design, 16.86cm FHD+ sunlight display, MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor, and 50 MP dual rear camera setup. Available in Burgundy Black and Garden Green. 
image caption
4/5 4. vivo Y27 Highlights: It features a sleek 2.5D glass body design, 16.86cm FHD+ sunlight display, MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor, and 50 MP dual rear camera setup. Available in Burgundy Black and Garden Green. 
vivo T2 5G
5. vivo T2 5G price: The T2 5G is now available at INR 15,999 for the (6GB+128GB) variant and INR 17,999 for the (8GB+128GB) variant from February 1. It boasts a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, Turbo AMOLED 90Hz display, 64 MP OIS Anti-Shake primary camera, and 4500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 5. vivo T2 5G price: The T2 5G is now available at INR 15,999 for the (6GB+128GB) variant and INR 17,999 for the (8GB+128GB) variant from February 1. It boasts a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, Turbo AMOLED 90Hz display, 64 MP OIS Anti-Shake primary camera, and 4500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge.  (Amazon)
B07WDKLTVG-2
First Published Date: 02 Feb, 08:42 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Top 5 games launching in February 2024: Suicide Squad, Skull and Bones, Helldivers 2 and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look
GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets