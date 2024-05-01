 iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari: New intelligent search and web eraser feature leaked | Mobile News

iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari: New intelligent search and web eraser feature leaked

Apple may announce new AI features to Safari such as intelligent search and web eraser with the iOS 18 update, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 01 2024, 08:42 IST
Safari is expected to get a boost with AI-powered features in iOS 18, know what’s coming. (REUTERS)

Apple WWDC event is just a month away and soon we will get to know about the company's AI move and iOS 18 update. While there are several speculations that iPhone apps will be revamped to get AI features, Safari is one such app which may get a major boost. Earlier, it was reported that Safari will likely get a browser assistant. Now, a new rumour has surfaced online which claims that the Apple web browser will likely include “intelligent search” with page summarisation and a “web eraser” feature with the upcoming iOS 18 update. Know what the leak is about how Safari will be powered by AI technology.

iOS 18 AI features on Safari

According to an Apple Insider report, Apple is speculated to be testing a new version of Safari web browser which may include a new user interface, AI-powered search, page summarisation, and content blocker. The changes and new features in Safari are expected to roll out with the iOS 18 update which will be announced at the WWDC event, on June 10.

Safari intelligent search and Web eraser feature

The AI-powered search feature is reported as “intelligent search” which may run on Apple's on-device AI technology to analyse topics and keywords from the web page and provide users with a comprehensive summary. The report said, “ Apple's LLM software identifies sentences that provide explanations or describe the structure of objects, depending on the text in question.”

The next leaked iOS 18 feature for Safari is expected to be a “web eraser” which will likely be used to block certain content from the web page. This feature may allow users to remove or erase any unwanted content or portion opened on the selected web page, giving users more control over their privacy. Users may be able to remove “banner ads, images, text or even entire page sections, all with relative ease.” Furthermore, the feature will remember the changes and it will continue blocking similar content even if the browser is fully closed.

Note that the claims are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, it does not provide any confirmation of what Apple may announce. The company will be officially revealing the iOS 18 with AI features at the WWDC event. So, we will have to wait and see what's coming this year.

First Published Date: 01 May, 08:42 IST
