Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Is it worth buying this smartphone at Rs. 26,999?

Samsung’s latest addition to the M series, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, boasts a 50MP camera, a 120Hz display, and a long-lasting battery – all at an affordable price tag. But is it worth the hype? Find out in our review.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 07 2024, 11:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 26999. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Samsung's Galaxy M series has carved a niche for itself in the smartphone market by catering to budget-conscious users who still desire high-end features. Their latest offering, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, promises a compelling combination of specifications to fulfil that exact need. On paper, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G boasts a powerful 50MP main camera, a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, and a long-lasting battery to keep you powered throughout the day. However, with competition in the mid-range segment intensifying, the phone promises a lot for its price tag. Does it live up to its potential? Let's find out in our comprehensive review to help you decide if it's the right fit for you.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review: Design and Build Quality

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G design and build quality. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G design and build quality. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Instead of glass and metal, Samsung goes for a sturdy plastic build, keeping costs in check. The back has a smooth matte finish, which not only looks sleek but also keeps fingerprints at bay. I reviewed the green variant, and it's surprisingly eye-catching under the right light. Holding it feels solid, and the camera setup, reminiscent of Samsung's flagship S24 Series, adds a touch of sophistication. The volume and power buttons are a tad higher than usual, but you'll get used to it quickly. One downside is that the camera bump might make the phone wobble on flat surfaces. Unfortunately, there's no IP rating for water resistance. Still, the curved edges and reasonable 188g weight make it comfortable to use for long periods.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review: Display

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G catches the eye with its impressive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display. Samsung's known for their screen tech, and this phone doesn't disappoint. The colours pop, the blacks are deep, and you can see clearly from any angle. Plus, the 120Hz refresh rate makes everything smooth, whether you're scrolling through your socials or gaming. The display boasts a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which is sufficient for comfortable outdoor use even though it isn't the top contender in terms of brightness.

I spent hours binge-watching on the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, diving into shows like Fallout and Rebel Moon, and the experience was solid. Dark scenes looked great, thanks to the display's ability to handle them well. The screen's colour temperature is neutral, which is a plus, though it'd be nice to have some customization options. But while the display shines, the audio falls flat. The stereo speakers lack bass and clarity, leaving me reaching for my earphones every time. Plus, at higher volumes, the back panel vibrates, which can be a bit annoying.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review: Performance and Software

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G packs a punch with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and plenty of RAM. It handles everyday tasks smoothly, whether you're scrolling through social media or juggling multiple apps for work or entertainment.

When it comes to gaming, this phone doesn't disappoint. You can enjoy games like BGMI at high graphics settings and smooth frame rates for an immersive experience. However, prolonged gaming sessions can cause the phone to heat up, especially the back panel. Even normal usage under the sun can lead to uncomfortable heating issues, which is a notable downside.

In terms of software, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G runs Samsung's One UI 6.1 on Android 14. It comes loaded with useful Samsung apps like SmartThings, Samsung Wallet, and Bixby. While there's some bloatware that can be removed, the software experience overall is solid, even though it lacks some of the AI features found in Samsung's higher-end models. What impresses me is Samsung's commitment to software updates, promising four years of upgrades and five years of security patches which set a high standard in the industry.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review: Camera

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G boasts features a triple-camera setup which consists of 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor and on the front it features a 50MP camera for selfies. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G boasts features a triple-camera setup which consists of 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor and on the front it features a 50MP camera for selfies. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is pretty impressive. You get a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The main camera delivers sharp and vibrant shots, typical of Samsung's style. Colours pop, and details are clear. It handles different lighting situations well, although the shutter speed can be a bit slow sometimes. Portrait mode works nicely, giving you customizable options and accurate edge detection. Night Mode, or Nightography as Samsung calls it, is a standout feature. It captures stunning details in low light, sometimes even better than daytime shots.

The ultrawide camera offers a wider view but with some detail loss compared to the main camera. However, the colour consistency between the two lenses is good. The macro camera, however, doesn't add much value.

For videos, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G can shoot up to 4k at 30fps. In good lighting, the footage looks clear and smooth. However, low-light videos can be a bit tricky, and the stabilisation is limited to 1080p.

Shooting video? The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G can shoot up to 4K at 30fps, but good lighting is key for crisp visuals. While footage is generally smooth, stabilisation is limited to 1080p 30fps, and the main camera may struggle with exposure.

On the front, the 50MP selfie camera does a great job too. It captures detailed selfies with natural skin tones and accurate portrait mode. Portrait mode adds a professional touch to your self-portraits, making them Instagram-ready. Overall, the camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is quite versatile and capable.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review: Battery

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. (Ijaj Khan)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. (Ijaj Khan)

The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which is pretty hefty. It means you can go through a whole day without worrying about running out of juice, as long as you're not hammering it too hard. But here's the catch: the fast charger that can juice it up to 45W isn't in the box. You gotta shell out some extra cash for that.

I tried charging it with a slower charger I had lying around, and it took over 2 hours to go from 0 percent to 100 percent. That's not the quickest, especially compared to some other brands out there. But if you manage to grab one of those 45W chargers, you'll definitely see a speed boost in topping up your phone.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review: Verdict

Priced starting at Rs. 26999, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is not perfect, but it delivers on many key features. This makes it a strong contender for those seeking excellent value. It boasts a stunning display with smooth refresh rates, a reliable battery that lasts a full day, and decent camera performance. However, it's not without drawbacks, as occasional heating issues have been reported. Despite this, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is a solid option if durability is a priority. Samsung's commitment to software updates ensures it's a dependable choice. So, if you're looking for a feature-packed mid-range phone with a touch of personality, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is definitely worth considering.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 28,999/-
Product Name
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G
Brand Name
Samsung
Pros
  • Good battery life
  • Decent Camera
  • Super AMOLED Plus display
Cons
  • No charging adapter
  • Heating issues
  • Bloatware
  • Plastic body
Specifications
  • Display
    6.70-inch Super AMOLED+
  • Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Rear Camera
    50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Front Camera
    50MP
  • RAM
    8GB, 12GB
  • Storage
    128GB, 256GB
  • Battery
    5000mAh
  • OS
    Android 14

First Published Date: 07 May, 11:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Is it worth buying this smartphone at Rs. 26,999?
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets