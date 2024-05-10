Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft
Microsoft's announcement of the Xbox Game Store's launch on Android and iOS in July marks a significant step into the mobile gaming market.
During the Bloomberg Technology Summit, Sarah Bond, Microsoft's president of Xbox, made the announcement, marking a significant move for the company into the mobile gaming space. Microsoft has been discussing plans to create an alternative game store to compete with Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store for some time, and this announcement solidifies those intentions with a firm launch date, reported9to5google.
Strategy and Vision
Unlike traditional native apps, the Xbox game store won't be launching as an app but rather as a web-based platform. This approach allows Microsoft to distribute the store worldwide across all devices, including iOS, where access to third-party app stores is limited outside the EU.
First-Party Portfolio Showcase
Bond explained that the store would initially focus on Microsoft's own first-party portfolio, featuring popular titles like Candy Crush and Minecraft. However, the company plans to extend support to partners for a true cross-platform gaming experience.
Launching on the web ensures accessibility across different devices and regions, circumventing the restrictions imposed by closed ecosystem stores. While details about game distribution via the web remain unclear, cloud gaming is expected to play a significant role in the process.
The ultimate goal for Microsoft is to offer a viable alternative to Apple and Google's app stores, complete with third-party support. However, achieving this goal may require additional development and collaboration efforts.
The launch of the Xbox game store on Android and iOS signifies Microsoft's commitment to expanding its presence in the gaming industry, particularly in the mobile space. With popular titles like Candy Crush and Minecraft onboard, the store is poised to attract a wide audience of mobile gamers when it debuts in July.
