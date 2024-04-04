 Elon Musk brings community notes to Indian X users before elections- What is it and why is it important | Tech News
Home Tech News Elon Musk brings community notes to Indian X users before elections- What is it and why is it important

Elon Musk brings community notes to Indian X users before elections- What is it and why is it important

Elon Musk-owned platform X introduces Community Notes in India, allowing users to fact-check tweets. This initiative aims to combat misinformation by engaging users in the verification process.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 04 2024, 11:07 IST
Elon Musk X
Elon Musk's X launches Community Notes in India, allowing users to fact-check tweets for misinformation. (AFP)
Elon Musk's X launches Community Notes in India, allowing users to fact-check tweets for misinformation. (AFP)

In a move aimed at combatting misinformation, Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging platform X has rolled out its Community Notes program in India. This new initiative empowers users to contribute to the fact-checking process of tweets circulated on the platform.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced the launch of Community Notes in India, marking a significant step towards fostering a more informed and vigilant online community. The introduction of this program signifies a collective effort to combat misinformation by harnessing the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives of users.

Also Read: Elon Musk promises premium features to X users with over 2500 verified followers

"Welcome new contributors in India. Our first contributors are joining today, and we'll be expanding over time. As always, we'll monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view," tweeted the official Community Notes handle.

Fostering Diverse Perspectives for Accurate Fact-Checking

According to X, Community Notes play a crucial role in verifying the accuracy of information shared on the platform. Users from diverse backgrounds are invited to participate as contributors, offering various perspectives to enhance fact-checking mechanisms. However, X clarifies that the veracity of a tweet or post will not solely depend on the number of contributors supporting or opposing it.

X emphasises that contributors with similar ratings across multiple instances are likely to share similar perspectives. "Community Notes assesses 'different perspectives' entirely based on how people have rated notes in the past. If people who typically disagree in their ratings agree that a given note is helpful, it's probably a good indicator the note is helpful to people from different points of view," states X.

Guidelines for Usage and Reporting

Community Notes operate independently of X's editorial stance and cannot be altered by the platform's teams. Unless a post violates X's guidelines, terms of service, or privacy policy, it will not be labelled, removed, or addressed by the platform. Users who violate the rules risk losing access to Community Notes and other remedial actions.

Also Read: Amazon used remote workers from India to power its ‘Just Walk Out' AI technology at stores

To maintain integrity, users are encouraged to report notes that they believe violate platform guidelines. They can do so by selecting the menu on a note and choosing the "Report" option or using the provided form.

Users encountering posts with Community Notes have the opportunity to rate the helpfulness of the notes, contributing to the platform's ongoing efforts to ensure accurate and reliable information dissemination.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 11:05 IST
