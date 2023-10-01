Icon
How To Unlock your style: Top 5 must-have gun skins in BGMI

Unlock your style: Top 5 must-have gun skins in BGMI

Discover the top 5 eye-catching gun skins in BGMI that will elevate your battleground style. Check them out now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 01 2023, 07:19 IST
BGMI
Spice up your BGMI game with these top 5 gun skins! From icy glaciers to fiery trails. (BGMI)
Spice up your BGMI game with these top 5 gun skins! From icy glaciers to fiery trails. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a super popular game where you can get cool skins for guns. Some skins can even be made better by collecting stuff and finishing missions. That means you can make your guns more powerful and destructive!

Here are the top 5 awesome gun skins you should definitely look at in BGMI:

1. Glacier M416

The Glacier M416 is super famous in BGMI. It looks icy, just like a real glacier. When you hit an enemy, it makes a cool glowing effect. This skin is great for all situations, and if you want to win, it's a must-have.

2. Flamewrath M416

The Flamewraith M416 is another fantastic choice. It's red and black, and it's sure to grab attention. When you shoot, it leaves a fiery trail. If you want to stand out on the battlefield, this is the one for you.

3. Deadly Precision M762

The Deadly Precision M762 is a brand-new skin from the 2.0 update. It's golden with neon colors and looks amazing. When you hit an enemy, it leaves a neon green trail. If you want to show off your style and skills, go for it!

4. PMGC Prestige Scar-L

The PMGC Prestige Scar-L is a limited-edition skin to remember the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. It's gold and black, sleek and stylish. When you hit someone, it shows a holographic PMGC logo. If you're a PMGC fan, you've got to have this.

5. Ryomen Sukuna Groza

The Ryomen Sukuna Groza is a special skin from the Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. It's inspired by Ryomen Sukuna, the character. When you hit an enemy, it creates a cursed energy trail. If you love Jujutsu Kaisen, this is how you show your support.

These are just a few of the amazing gun skins in BGMI. There are plenty more out there, so go explore and find the ones you like the most! Upgrade your guns and show off your style on the battleground.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 07:18 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon