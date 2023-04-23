Wordle 673 answer for April 23: Undo the confusion! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 673 answer for April 23: Sunday is going to be relaxing for many players. The puzzle today is not really going to test you. It's a straightforward word that you might even solve in 3-4 attempts. But all that will be possible only if you have a strategy prepared. If you are planning to make guesses, you are in for a tough time. Wordle is a very strategic game and the biggest strategy to use is letter elimination. If you do not know about it, check these Wordle hints and clues. And if you're looking to not lose your streak, scroll down to get the solution too.

Wordle 673 hints for April 23

Today's word is a simple one. There are no repeated letters, no uncommon letters, or any strange letter arrangements. You will get to see word-specific clues in the section below. Here, we will discuss the letter elimination strategy. The entire point of it is to use words that are so unique that in every attempt, you eliminate five new letters. That way, in 3-4 attempts you would have gone through 15-20 letters, making it very easy to guess the word. Try this series: CHAMP, WORDY, TUBES, and FLING. That's 20 letters done and you should get all your clues for today's word.

Wordle 673 clues for April 23

Today's word begins with the letter U. The word contains two vowels in it. The word ends with the letter P. The remaining vowel in the word is I. Biggest clue: ______ your jacket before you enter the room.

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Wordle 673 answer for April 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is UNZIP. It means “to open something by using a zip”. Hope the puzzle was easy for you! Come back again tomorrow to get more clues and new strategies.