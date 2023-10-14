 Infinix Note 13 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix Note 13

Infinix Note 13 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G95 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹13,999 (speculated)
64 GB
6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
MediaTek Helio G95
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
6000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Note 13 Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix Note 13 in India is Rs. 13,999.  This is the Infinix Note 13 base model with 4 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Infinix Note 13 in India is Rs. 13,999.  This is the Infinix Note 13 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Infinix Note 13

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Infinix Note 13 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio G95
  • 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast
  • 6000 mAh
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Yes
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 381 ppi
General
  • Infinix
  • Android v12
  • November 23, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Helio G95
  • Mali-G76 MC4
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
