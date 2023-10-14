Infinix Note 13 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Note 13 Infinix Note 13 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G95 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Note 13 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Helio G95

Display 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 381 ppi General Brand Infinix

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date November 23, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS Performance CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G95

Graphics Mali-G76 MC4

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 4 GB

Fabrication 12 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

