Infinix Zero 30 4g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Zero 30 4G Infinix Zero 30 4G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹20,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Rear Camera 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Zero 30 4G Price in India The starting price for the Infinix Zero 30 4G in India is Rs. 20,999. This is the Infinix Zero 30 4G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Infinix Zero 30 4G in India is Rs. 20,999. This is the Infinix Zero 30 4G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Infinix Zero 30 4G (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Infinix Zero 30 4g Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Front Camera 50 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 33W

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 50 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen Size 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) General Launch Date December 11, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Infinix

Custom UI XOS Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

