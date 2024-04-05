Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console launches in India: How is it different from PS5 and all details

Sony has announced the launch of the latest version of its gaming console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim in India. The PS5 was launched globally in 2019 and was highly sought after, so much so that scalpers started reselling it on eBay for massive profits. With the shortage over and gamers enjoying a selection of excellent games, Sony has launched the latest iteration of the PS5, dubbed the PS5 Slim.

Sony PS5 Slim: What makes it different?

The new Sony PS5 Slim comes with the tagline “Same Immersive Power. New Slimmer Size”. While Sony has not adopted the “Slim” moniker, it appears to be slimmer and more compact than the current-gen PS5, the largest-ever gaming console created by Sony. And like the PS5, it has been launched in two variants - PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

The company says that new PS5 consoles have been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. Apart from the change in dimensions, Sony has also tweaked the design of the console, but just a bit. Unlike the PS5 which had two separate covers for the front and back, there are now four panels. While this opens up new opportunities for personalization, it raises questions about the compatibility of existing PS5 faceplates.

The PS5 still carries the same internals as its predecessor. There have been no upgrades in terms of power or thermal efficiency, something which we anticipate would be reserved for the PS5 Pro (if and when it launches). That said, the storage has been bumped up. The existing PS5 came with an 825GB SSD which was not large enough if you had a massive library of AAA games. With the new PS5 Slim, Sony has bumped it up to 1TB, bringing it to par with the storage capacity of the Xbox Series X.

Detachable disc drive

Since it is available in both disc and disc-less editions, it is up to you to choose the right option. However, what if you buy the PS5 Digital Edition and change your mind down the line? Sony has a solution for you. It has brought a new detachable Blu-ray disc drive which can be purchased separately for $79. Everything about the new Sony PS5 Slim sounds enticing…almost everything.

This time around, Sony has removed the vertical stand that the current-gen PS5 comes with. Instead, it is selling it separately for $29. Sony will also offer PS5 faceplates in colours such as Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver at $54.99.

Sony PS5 Slim price and availability

The new Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles in India are priced at Rs. 54990 and Rs. 44990 respectively. Both consoles will go on sale today, April 5, at 10 AM IST. Buyers who wish to get their hands quickly on the PS5 can get it delivered to their doorsteps in just 10 minutes with Blinkit.

