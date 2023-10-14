Moto G64 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G64 Moto G64 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G64 Price in India The starting price for the Moto G64 in India is Rs. 17,990. This is the Moto G64 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto G64 in India is Rs. 17,990. This is the Moto G64 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Moto G64 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Moto G64 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Battery Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh Camera Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 19, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Moto Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

GPS Yes with A-GPS

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Graphics Adreno 642L

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus

CPU Octa core (2.5 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm

RAM 6 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?