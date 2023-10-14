Moto G34 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G34 Moto G34 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹14,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

The starting price for the Moto G34 in India is Rs. 14,999. This is the Moto G34 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Moto G34 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes Display Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD General Launch Date September 30, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand Moto Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Fabrication 8 nm

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Adreno 618 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

