 5 smartphones from Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus and others to launch in India in May 2024 | Mobile News

5 smartphones from Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus and others to launch in India in May 2024

Vivo V30e, Google Pixel 8a, Samsung Galaxy F55 and more. Here's a glimpse of which smartphones to be launched in India in May 2024

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 30 2024, 10:06 IST
Vivo to OnePlus, Motorola to Samsung, and Google, several smartphone brands are launching major smartphones in India in May 2024. (unsplash)

As April bids farewell, smartphone enthusiasts gear up for another wave of releases slated for May 2024. From Vivo to OnePlus, Motorola to Samsung, and Google, several major players are poised to unveil their latest offerings in the Indian market. Here's a rundown of the anticipated releases.


5 smartphones from Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus and others to launch in India in May 2024


Vivo V30e:

Vivo is set to introduce the V30e on May 2nd in India. The smartphone boasts a sleek design, featuring Velvet Red and Silk Blue colour variants. Notable features include an Ultra-Slim 3D Curved display, a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 portrait sensor and a 50MP selfie camera, and a robust 5,500mAh battery. Expectations are high for its performance with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, running on the Android 14-based OS.

OnePlus Nord 4:

Anticipation surrounds the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 4, expected to succeed the Nord 3. While OnePlus has remained tight-lipped about the details, speculations suggest it might emerge as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V. Positioned in the sub- 35,000 segment, the Nord 4 is rumored to offer the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, promising compelling performance and generative AI capabilities.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra:

Building on the success of the Edge 50 Pro, Motorola is speculated to unveil the Edge 50 Ultra in India. With a stunning 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, the Edge 50 Ultra is poised to make a mark. Imaging enthusiasts can look forward to its impressive camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy F55:

Rumours suggest Samsung might introduce the Galaxy F55, potentially a rebranded version of the Galaxy M55 5G, with an enticing starting price of 26,999. While details remain scarce, the Galaxy F55 promises to offer competitive features and specifications in the mid-range segment.

Google Pixel 8a:

Google enthusiasts await the potential unveiling of the Pixel 8a at the upcoming Google I/O conference on May 14. Rumoured to feature the Tensor G3 chip and seven years of security updates, the Pixel 8a aims to deliver a seamless user experience coupled with enhanced security measures.

May 2024 promises to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts in India, with a diverse range of offerings set to hit the market. From Vivo's sleek V30e to Google's innovative Pixel 8a, consumers can look forward to an array of choices catering to various preferences and budgets.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 10:06 IST
