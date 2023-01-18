 Infinix Hot 20 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Mobile Infinix Hot 20 5G

    Infinix Hot 20 5G

    Infinix Hot 20 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 20 5G from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 20 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38233/heroimage/152946-v4-infinix-hot-20-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38233/images/Design/152946-v4-infinix-hot-20-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38233/images/Design/152946-v4-infinix-hot-20-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38233/images/Design/152946-v4-infinix-hot-20-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38233/images/Design/152946-v4-infinix-hot-20-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,499
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,499
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,400 M.R.P. ₹15,999
    Buy Now

    Infinix Hot 20 5G Price in India

    Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India starts at Rs.12,499. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 20 5G is Rs.10,950 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India starts at Rs.12,499. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 20 5G is Rs.10,950 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 20 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 50 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • F1.6
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Racing Black, Space Blue, Blaster Green
    • 76.45 mm
    • 8.93 mm
    • 166.25 mm
    • 204 grams
    Display
    • 400 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 82.75 %
    • Yes
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 500 nits
    • 20.5:9
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Hot 20
    • December 9, 2022 (Expected)
    • Yes
    • XOS
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Infinix
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • DTS Sound
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 4 GB
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Hot 20 5g